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Phillies Reveal Bryson Stott Change During Nationals Series

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Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies makes the final catch of the game during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on September 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies have not had a great September thus far after a historic 21-6 mark in August.

With the Phillies’ loss to the Nationals in the series opener on Tuesday, Philadelphia did not pick up any ground in the NL East and is likely not going to win the division.

However, the Phillies still have their eyes set on the NL Wild Card top spot, but they will need to string together some wins in order to obtain that.

During the Nationals series, the Phillies revealed a quick Bryston Stott change.

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Bryson Stott Promoted in Phillies Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a double during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

One notable change in the Phillies lineup before their game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday is Bryson Stott being bumped up one spot in the batting order.

The Phillies aren’t typically a team that makes a ton of lineup changes, but Bryston Stott was one minor one in a must-win game against the Nationals.

Philadelphia is sending out Zack Wheeler to the mound on Wednesday evening.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bryston Stott This Season

2026 MLB Field of Dreams: Philadelphia Phillies v Minnesota Twins
GettyDYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 13: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins] at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Bryston Stott is quietly having a very solid game for the Phillies this season.

He’s played in 144 games this season and has 10 home runs, 28 doubles, and six triples.

Stott is also batting .248 with 65 runs scored, 63 RBI, and 124 total hits.

If the Phillies are to get hot at the right time, they will need some steady, consistent offensive production from Bryston Stott.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Phillies Reveal Bryson Stott Change During Nationals Series

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