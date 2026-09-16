Phillies Reveal Bryson Stott Change During Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have not had a great September thus far after a historic 21-6 mark in August.

With the Phillies’ loss to the Nationals in the series opener on Tuesday, Philadelphia did not pick up any ground in the NL East and is likely not going to win the division.

However, the Phillies still have their eyes set on the NL Wild Card top spot, but they will need to string together some wins in order to obtain that.

During the Nationals series, the Phillies revealed a quick Bryston Stott change.

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Bryson Stott Promoted in Phillies Lineup

One notable change in the Phillies lineup before their game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday is Bryson Stott being bumped up one spot in the batting order.

The Phillies aren’t typically a team that makes a ton of lineup changes, but Bryston Stott was one minor one in a must-win game against the Nationals.

Philadelphia is sending out Zack Wheeler to the mound on Wednesday evening.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bryston Stott This Season

Bryston Stott is quietly having a very solid game for the Phillies this season.

He’s played in 144 games this season and has 10 home runs, 28 doubles, and six triples.

Stott is also batting .248 with 65 runs scored, 63 RBI, and 124 total hits.

If the Phillies are to get hot at the right time, they will need some steady, consistent offensive production from Bryston Stott.

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