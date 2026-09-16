Kyle Schwarber Made MLB History During Phillies-Nationals Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a new series this week.

As this is being typed, the game between the Phillies and Nationals is tied 3-3 in the seventh inning.

During the Nationals game, Kyle Schwarber made a unique piece of MLB history.

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Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Makes MLB History

In the top of the fifth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 45th home run of the season. He leads MLB in that major hitting category and could be the first (and only) batter this season to reach the 50 mark.

@Underdog then made the following post, which announces that Kyle Schwarber made MLB history on Tuesday evening:

Players in MLB history to hit 230+ HR in a 5-season span: Sammy Sosa (292)Mark McGwire (284)Barry Bonds (258)Babe Ruth (256)Aaron Judge (249)Ken Griffey Jr. (249)Alex Rodriguez (240)Ralph Kiner (234)Shohei Ohtani (233)Kyle Schwarber (232) https://t.co/vAtmvvTuHC pic.twitter.com/FMDJ8syjpT — Underdog (@Underdog) September 16, 2026

That’s an exceptional list to be on.

Kyle Schwarber’s home run count by season since 2022:

2022: 46

2023: 47

2024: 38

2025: 56

2026: 45 (and counting)

Schwarber joined the Phillies before the 2022 season and will easily go down as one of the franchise’s most beloved players of all time.

For his 12-year career, Kyle Schwarber has 385 total home runs.

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More Kyle Schwarber Reactions from Nationals Game

As you can imagine, Kyle Schwarber is creating some buzz on social media due to his electric home run blast.

Here are some notable reactions:

@JClarkNBCS: “Kyle Schwarber back to back seasons of 45 homers He has the most homers in baseball”

@2008Philz: Phillies with 45+ home runs in a season- Ryan Howard: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 Kyle Schwarber: 2022, 2023, 2025, 2026 Mike Schmidt: 1979, 1980 Jim Thome: 2003

@SlangsOnSports:

Most home runs in first 5 seasons with a team:

Babe Ruth, NYY: 235

Kyle Schwarber, PHI: 232

Mark McGwire, STL: 220

Ralph Kiner, PIT: 215

Alex Rodriguez, NYY: 208

David Ortiz, BOS: 208

Another extremely impressive list for Kyle Schwarber to be on.

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