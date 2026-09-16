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Kyle Schwarber Made MLB History During Phillies-Nationals Game

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Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the Washington Nationals in a new series this week.

As this is being typed, the game between the Phillies and Nationals is tied 3-3 in the seventh inning.

During the Nationals game, Kyle Schwarber made a unique piece of MLB history.

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Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Makes MLB History

Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 9: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on September 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

In the top of the fifth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 45th home run of the season. He leads MLB in that major hitting category and could be the first (and only) batter this season to reach the 50 mark.

@Underdog then made the following post, which announces that Kyle Schwarber made MLB history on Tuesday evening:

That’s an exceptional list to be on.

Kyle Schwarber’s home run count by season since 2022:

2022: 46

2023: 47

2024: 38

2025: 56

2026: 45 (and counting)

Schwarber joined the Phillies before the 2022 season and will easily go down as one of the franchise’s most beloved players of all time.

For his 12-year career, Kyle Schwarber has 385 total home runs.

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More Kyle Schwarber Reactions from Nationals Game

As you can imagine, Kyle Schwarber is creating some buzz on social media due to his electric home run blast.

Here are some notable reactions:

@JClarkNBCS:
“Kyle Schwarber back to back seasons of 45 homers He has the most homers in baseball”
@2008Philz:
Phillies with 45+ home runs in a season-
Ryan Howard: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009
Kyle Schwarber: 2022, 2023, 2025, 2026
Mike Schmidt: 1979, 1980
Jim Thome: 2003
@SlangsOnSports: 
Most home runs in first 5 seasons with a team:
Babe Ruth, NYY: 235
Kyle Schwarber, PHI: 232
Mark McGwire, STL: 220
Ralph Kiner, PIT: 215
Alex Rodriguez, NYY: 208
David Ortiz, BOS: 208
Albert Pujols, STL: 201
Another extremely impressive list for Kyle Schwarber to be on.
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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Kyle Schwarber Made MLB History During Phillies-Nationals Game

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