Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez Finishes 2nd in NL Cy Young Voting

The Philadelphia Phillies had a disappointing season entering the year, all things considered. They hoped to win the World Series, but their window is closing as their roster ages. However, they came up short, getting knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the Atlanta Braves. You can find disappointment all over the Phillies roster, but one player you cannot blame is starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez.

Sanchez was one of baseball’s best pitchers this past season, making him a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. He went 18-7 with a 2.91 ERA. Also, he pitched 207.0 innings in 33 starts and struck out 231 batters. Sanchez was a workhorse for the Phillies all season and earned Cy Young recognition.

The NL Cy Young winner was announced Wednesday, and it went to Jacob Misiorowski, who received all 30 first-place votes. However, Sanchez finished as the runner-up, receiving the most second-place votes with 17. This is the second straight season Sanchez finished second in the NL Cy Young.

Even though Sanchez did not win the award, it is worth mentioning some of his achievements this season. He threw 207.0 innings, outpaced Misiorowski’s 174.2, and was the only finalist with 200+ innings pitched.

Sanchez also had a run of 50.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the most ever by a left-handed pitcher and the 5th most all-time. The lefty also had 11 starts of seven or more innings. Sanchez was an innings eater in Philadelphia this season, which is something many teams take for granted.

Sanchez Remains Phillies’ Ace

The Phillies have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, and Sanchez leads it. He flashed onto the scene in 2024 after spending his first few MLB seasons as a reliever and spot starter.

Sanchez has finished 10th, 2nd, and 2nd in NL Cy Young Voting over the past three seasons, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. He will be 30 years old in a month and signed a six-year, $107 million contract extension in March.

While the Phillies’ World Series window is closing, the 2027 season may be their final chance to make a run. Sanchez will once again be their number one starter, followed by Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo.

The Phillies will go as their pitching goes in 2027, and if Sanchez is dominant again, he may find his way back onto the Cy Young ballot and finally win the award.