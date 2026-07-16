Will Phillies Game Be Canceled Today? Latest Air Quality Updates For Mets Clash

The Philadelphia Phillies were the hosts of the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby this year. The team boasted six players who took part in the festivities. Jhoan Duran, Bryce Harper, Jesus Luzardo, Brandon Marsh, Cristopher Sanchez, and Kyle Schwarber took part in the mid-season event. The next thing on the docket for these players is the Phillies vs Mets series that begins on Thursday night. However, that could be in jeopardy for a few reasons. Fans want to know about the Phillies game air quality, so here is the latest update.

In addition to the latest update on the Phillies’ game-day air quality, here is a weather update and the starting pitchers for the first Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets clash of this series.

Phillies Game Air Quality: Will the Phillies Game Be Canceled Today?

Fans who want to see a Phillies vs Mets game may need to hold their breath. The National Weather Service has put out an air quality warning.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates, until Midnight EDT tonight,” the warning states. “An Air Quality Action Day means that air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.”

The air quality alert includes the cities of Jim Thorpe, Reading, Allentown, Philadelphia, West Chester, Pottstown, Lansdale, Stroudsburg, Bethlehem, Media, Honey Brook, Norristown, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Latest Weather Update

In addition to the air quality alert (due to the smoke drifting in from Canada), there is also a heat advisory.

This heat advisory warns that “heat index values up to 101 degrees are expected.” Additionally, the warning is in effect until 8:00 PM EST. Tonight’s game is expected to start at 7:10 PM EST, 5:10 PM Mountain Time.

The National Weather Service says the current temperature is 90 degrees (32 degrees celcius), with an expected high of 97 degrees.

Phillies Weather Policy

The Phillies have a Rain Delay/Inclement Weather Policy. While it does not directly relate to air quality issues, the policy is helpful in determining what could happen during tonight’s clash.

“The right to postpone the playing of a game is controlled by the home club with the exception of the final series (that begins on or after June 1) between two clubs, at which time the responsibility shifts to the Umpire-in-Chief,” the Phillies website states. “Once a game has started, the Umpire-in-Chief determines if a game should be suspended, when it can be resumed or if it should be terminated because of bad weather or unfit playing conditions.”

“The Official Playing Rules provide that when a game has been temporarily suspended, umpires must wait at least 30 minutes before calling the game.”

It’s likely that shortly before the game starts, the umpires will temporarily suspend it. After that, they would assess the air quality and then deliver their ruling. The fact that the air quality alert is in effect until midnight does not bode well for the game happening.

Starting Pitchers For Phillies vs Mets

Should the game carry on as scheduled, here are the probable pitchers who will start tonight’s game between the Phillies and Mets.