Phillies Predicted to Land Byron Buxton in Massive Trade Deadline Deal

The MLB trade deadline is now under a week away, and teams are gearing up for what is expected to be a wild event for the league.

Multiple star players could be moved, changing the landscape of the baseball world for the last part of the season. Trade rumors are flying around right now, with teams looking at the best possible way to position themselves for the stretch run.

One of these teams is the Philadelphia Phillies, who have completely turned their season around following a slow start. Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the National League again this year, and the front office is now searching for ways to get even better.

It has been reported that the Phillies are looking to go “all-in” at the trade deadline in the hope of winning a World Series title. Philadelphia could use another bat for their lineup, adding more to the mix.

One name that has circulated of late is veteran outfielder Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins. Buxton has long been a player of interest for the Phillies, and this could be the summer for Philadelphia to land him.

Byron Buxton to the Phillies?

ESPN insider Tristan Cockcroft predicted that the Phillies would land Buxton at the trade deadline. But the big hiccup here would be Buxton’s willingness to waive his no-trade clause to go to Philadelphia.

“Buxton has been long rumored to be a Phillies target, and it makes sense, being that his skill set would address multiple of the team’s shortcomings — and in this fantasy world, he is willing to waive his no-trade clause,” Cockcroft wrote.

Buxton has remained loyal to the Twins, despite Minnesota underperforming year after year. At some point, Buxton could want out of the Twin Cities, and with the Phillies looking like a real contender this season, maybe this is the time.

Adding the bat of Buxton could completely change the Phillies lineup, giving them more power and speed to work with. For the season, Buxton has hit .264 with 25 home runs and 45 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .802.

Philadelphia’s shortcomings have been in the field, with them ranking as one of the worst defensive teams in baseball. But Buxton is an elite outfielder, whose defense has remained strong as he’s gotten older.

The Phillies also lost Adolis Garcia to injury for the season, and this is where Buxton could come in. Buxton could be the replacement for Garcia, bringing the power back to the lineup from the right side of the plate.

Byron Buxton Contract Situation

The slugger has two more seasons left on his current contract, with him scheduled to make $15.1 million each year. This is a steal for how productive Buxton is on the field, and the Phillies could use a player like this to maximize their roster.

Overall, if Buxton is made available and he is willing to be moved, the Phillies seem like a perfect landing spot for the three-time All-Star. Philadelphia would better position itself for a title run, while Buxton would have a chance to win, making this a mutually beneficial move.