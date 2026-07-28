Phillies Predicted to ‘Go All In’ at MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to “go all in” at the MLB trade deadline as the team chases another World Series championship.

The Phillies are currently 57-50, putting them in second place in the National League East and second place in the NL Wild Card race.

With that in mind, look for Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to “go all in” ahead of the MLB trade deadline as he tries to help his team get back to the dance.

Phillies Expected to Make Major Moves

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Phillies are expected to make major moves ahead of the August 3 trade deadline as the team tries to make another World Series run.

“Dombrowski will go all in and do what it takes no matter how many top prospects are needed. He badly wants another chance to return to the World Series,” Nightengale wrote.

The Phillies last made it to the World Series in 2022, when they lost to the Houston Astros. The franchise’s last World Series victory came back in 2008, when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dombrowski has won two World Series rings himself, in 1997 with the Florida Marlins and in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. At age 70, he desperately wants to win a third ring and help Philadelphia snap their long World Series drought.

Potential Phillies Trade Deadline Targets

According to Nightengale, the Phillies are targeting a right-handed bat at the deadline as they look to help beef up their lineup for the stretch run. They also want a veteran setup man, as Brad Keller recently went down with an injury, and they could also use another veteran starting pitcher to help augment their rotation.

“The Phillies have been desperately looking for a right-handed bat. They badly need a veteran setup man. And they certainly could use another starter, going 5-21 in games not started by Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo and Aaron Nola,” Nightengale wrote.

Nightengale also pointed out that Dombrowski has never had an issue trading away prospects to acquire big-name stars if it meant getting to the World Series. To that end, the scribe believes that no one will be off the table in trade talks as the Phillies look for help ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

“Certainly, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski never has been shy trading away prospects to acquire stars. He did that with Miguel Cabrera when he was with the Tigers. He did that with Chris Sale when he was with the Boston Red Sox. And with age catching up to his stars, will he want to keep his prospects or go for the jugular?” Nightengale wrote.

With less than one week left until the trade deadline, look for Dombrowski to continue working the phones as he looks to find the right pieces in trades to help the Phillies strengthen their roster and get back to the World Series and try to win their first championship in 18 years. The Phillies are already good, but a few tweaks here and there could put them in the upper echelon of MLB teams heading into the postseason.