Phillies Connected to Blue Jays Star Ahead of Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline has less than two weeks until expiration, and teams all over the league are gearing up for an active deadline.

One of the more aggressive teams this year could be the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to make a run at the World Series. After a slow start to the season, Philadelphia has turned everything around to become one of the top teams in the National League.

Since Don Mattingly took over for Rob Thomson, everything changed for this group, and they’ve been on a hot streak. Phialdelphia is looking to be a real threat in the playoffs, but they’ll need to add more talent along the roster to make it happen.

The Phillies still see themselves as behind the eight ball when it comes to contenders, with the front office wanting to add to the starting rotation. As we get closer to the trade deadline, it seems that Philadelphia is looking to add another starter.

The team wants at minimum a fifth starter, but adding this would only go so far in helping them contend. According to insider Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia wants to bring in a high-caliber arm who can deliver in the postseason.

“But, of late, the Phillies have been more willing to discuss higher-caliber arms — the kind of pitcher who would be capable of starting a postseason game,” Gelb wrote.

Why Philadelphia Phillies Should Trade For Kevin Gausman

Gelb mentions a few names who could be available for the Phillies, including Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays. Gausman has a proven track record in the playoffs, helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series last season.

In the 2025 postseason, Gausman recorded a 2–3 record, a 2.93 ERA, and 26 strikeouts for Toronto across six appearances. This is exactly the type of pitcher that a team like the Phillies needs to help them get over the hump in the playoffs.

This year, Gausman has been a little underwhelming, with the right-hander posting an ERA of 4.51 over 21 starts. But the veteran could be a strong bounce-back candidate this year, and a change of scenery could be needed.

Gausman will be a free agent at the end of the season, giving more thought to Toronto moving on from him. The Blue Jays have also struggled to replicate the success of last season, which could lead them to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Philadelphia Phillies Possible Rotation With Kevin Gausman

Adding Gausman to this rotation would give the Phillies one of the strongest units in the league. Philadelphia will have to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, or Milwaukee Brewers in all likelihood come playoff time, so having a strong group of pitchers will be key.

Having a rotation of Gausman, ace Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, and Aaron Nola would be scary for opposing teams to deal with. This could offer the Phillies an advantage in certain situations, and Mattingly could mix-and-match different options.

Gausman could be one of the stronger additions that this team could make, and he’s exactly what they need to make a run in the postseason. The right-hander seems to be available, and assuming the Blue Jays are open for business, the Phillies should make sure to land his services.