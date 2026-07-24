Phillies Trade Rumors: Connected to Elite Starting Pitching, Former Reliever

After a slow start to the season, the Philadelphia Phillies are within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and are in a Wild Card position. This comes in an era where the Phillies seemed primed to win a World Series, but have consistently come up short in the postseason.

The Phillies and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski are looking to change that with a strong Trade Deadline. Certainly, there are going to be several key positions to address by August 3rd.

The Philadelphia Phillies Have Three Major Needs

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently broke down where the Philadelphia Phillies stand. In essence, there are three major needs for Dave Dombrowski to fill. First, there is a need for bullpen depth. Then, a right-handed bat. Finally, the starting rotation could also use a hand.

Nightengale would connect the Phillies to Jeff Hoffman, a reliever who pitched for Philadelphia from 2023 to 2024, in particular. Then, when it comes to starting pitching help, they’re going to look at everyone. That includes elite arms like Tarik Skubal, and not just back-end of the rotation pieces.

“Now, they enter the pennant stretch with perhaps their most flawed team since this run began. They are in desperate need of a late-inning reliever, and would love to bring back Jeff Hoffman of the Toronto Blue Jays. They need a right-handed bat, and Daulton Varsho could be this year’s version of Harrison Bader for them. They could use another starter, too, and will be in on everyone from Skubal to Robbie Ray to Clay Holmes,” Nightengale wrote.

“Dave Dombrowksi, Phillies president of baseball operations, isn’t about to sit back and watch his team get a year older without making major moves, no matter the cost.”

The Phillies have one of baseball’s elite closers in Jhoan Duran. However, outside of him, that unit has lacked consistency. In fact, their bullpen has a 4.43 ERA for the season. That’s 19th in MLB.

Then, the rotation is elite at the top for Philadelphia. Both Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez are Cy Young candidates. Then, Jesus Luzardo is a solid No. 3 starter. However, Aaron Nola now has a 5.82 ERA this season and nobody has allowed more home runs since 2023. Then, top prospect Andrew Painter had to be sent to Triple-A amid an abysmal rookie season. So, there’s a lack of depth that needs to be addressed.

Nightengale also touched on that need for a right-handed bat. Preferably, that will come to aid the outfield, which has lacked consistency all season outside of Brandon Marsh, a lefty.

Phillies Could be in the Mix for Mike Trout

One major name who Nightengale didn’t speak about for the Phillies was Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels look like they’re going to be having a fire sale soon, and that could include Trout if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause.

The problem is that most people don’t expect Trout to waive that clause. He’s made it clear that, winning or not, he’s happy with the Angels and living in Anaheim.

That’s what makes Philadelphia interesting, though. Trout grew up just a little ways away in Millville, New Jersey. It makes sense that if he would waive his no-trade clause to go anywhere, it’d be to go home. On top of that, being a right-handed outfield bat, he would directly fill a need that the Phillies have right now.

It might be a pipedream. However, it’s a pipedream worth looking into for Dave Dombrowski.