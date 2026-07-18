Why is Today’s Phillies-Mets Game Time Changed? When Will it Start?

Today’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park has a new game time.

Via The Athletic’s Matt Gelb on X: “They have changed today’s Phillies-Mets game time again. It’s starting at 3:05 p.m. [EDT] There is rain forecasted later.”

Why is Today’s Phillies-Mets Game Time Changed?

Today’s Phillies-Mets game was originally scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. EDT

As of 11:33 a.m. EDT, Weather.com is projecting scattered thunderstorms at 2 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia.

However, it’s projected to be clear of rain and thunderstorms from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m., with strong storms projected for 6 p.m. The hope is that today’s game can be played between bouts of inclement weather.