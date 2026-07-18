PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 31: A tarp is seen covering the field in anticipation of rain before the start of Game Three of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on October 31, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Rain falls at Citizens Bank Park during the ninth inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins on September 23, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Today’s Phillies-Mets game was originally scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. EDT
As of 11:33 a.m. EDT, Weather.com is projecting scattered thunderstorms at 2 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia.
However, it’s projected to be clear of rain and thunderstorms from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m., with strong storms projected for 6 p.m. The hope is that today’s game can be played between bouts of inclement weather.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Why is Today’s Phillies-Mets Game Time Changed? When Will it Start?