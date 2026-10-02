Phillies Postseason Loss Highlights Alarming Trend

The Philadelphia Phillies hope the 2026 postseason will be different. Despite having a poor September, the Phillies found their way into the playoffs. But their postseason run ended just as it had in the last few seasons.

The Phillies were knocked out in the National League Wild-Card Series by the Atlanta Braves. This series loss highlighted a disturbing trend that we have seen from them in the past few years.

After missing the playoffs for 12 straight seasons from 2012-2021, the Phillies returned to the postseason in 2022 and made a run to the World Series. Since then, it has been all downhill.

The Phillies have lost in the postseason each of the last five years, and they are heading in the wrong direction. In 2023, they lost in the NLCS; in 2024 and 2025, they exited in the NLDS; and this season, they lost in the wild-card round.

Underdog highlighted the Phillies’ postseason mishaps and noted that their three highest-paid hitters make a combined $780 million: Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner.

The Phillies since returning to the playoffs in 2022: 2022 Lost World Series

2023 Lost NLCS

2024 Lost NLDS

2025 Lost NLDS

2026 Lost Wild Card Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, & Trea Turner make a combined $780 million pic.twitter.com/mJvCUz2bHR — Underdog (@Underdog) October 2, 2026

According to Spotrac, the Phillies were 4th in total payroll this season, and that is too much money to spend on a roster that keeps coming up short year after year. Beyond the money these players are making, they aren’t getting any younger.

What’s Next For the Aging Phillies?

These years were the Phillies’ World Series window, and now it is fair to ask whether that time has passed. Next season, the following Phillies players will be 33 or older: Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Schwarber, Harper, and Turner. They may also be looking for a replacement for interim manager Don Mattingly.

It is hard to stay competitive when your best players could be in decline. This offseason is massive for Philadelphia, as significant changes are needed.

They need younger infielders with more offensive production. Also, finding a right-handed hitting outfielder could go a long way. While MLB has a lot to figure out in the CBA negotiations, if a season is played, the Phillies will be expected to compete for a World Series title.

The Phillies front office is in the hot seat this winter. If they want this team back in the postseason, it needs to look very different. Keep an eye on the trade market and free agency, as the Phillies should be plenty active following another postseason disappointment.