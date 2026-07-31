Phillies Reveal Trea Turner Decision Ahead of Orioles Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set to open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on the road.

This will be the final series ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline for Philadelphia, offering the top decision-makers more insight into the roster. But the Phillies will be playing this series trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

It has been a tough time for Philadelphia of late, with the team going 2-8 over its last 10 games overall. The Phillies have seen their deficit in the National League East jump back to seven games, putting pressure on this group to start picking up wins.

Philadelphia Phillies Make Trea Turner Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the Phillies have announced the lineup for the contest. Infielder Trea Turner will again be leading off for the team, but this time, he will be playing at shortstop, rather than being the designated hitter.

Phillies 7/31 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

B. Stott 2B

G. Rincones Jr. RF

J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 31, 2026

Phialdelphia has placed slugger Kyle Schwarber back in the designated hitter spot for this game. The Phillies are hoping this lineup will help them break out of the recent slump, just in time for the trade deadline to expire.

Trea Turner Controversy

Ahead of this series with Baltimore, Turner has been the subject of some controversy around the team’s struggles. Turner’s bat has slowed down heavily, with the infielder currently having the worst offensive year since his rookie season.

Overall, Turner has hit .243 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIS, while posting an OPS of .684. But to make matters worse for the veteran, his defensive ability has also rapidly declined.

This has started to bring up questions about his fit with the team. Turner currently leads baseball with 19 errors this season.

Phillies infield coach Robby Dickerson weighed in on the situation, somewhat taking a shot at the All-Star infielder.

“Right now he’s in a bad place,” Dickerson said. “And it puts us all in a bad place, really.”

The Phillies can’t really do much regarding Turner other than hope he can break out of the slump. Turner still has seven more years left on his current contract, with the All-Star scheduled to earn $27.2 million each season.

2026 has just been a poor year for the veteran, and his contract is stated to look like an albatross for the Phillies.

“He’s just in a place where he’s searching, and he’s too internal with his thought process,” Dickerson said, “The ball’s put in play, and he’s thinking more about what to do with his body than engaging with the ball. … You can see he’s a step late, not as aggressive, not as decisive.”

The Phillies have inquired about a few different options as we get closer to the trade deadline expiring, which could put Turner’s future in question. But for now, the veteran infielder will put his best foot forward to try and help this team right the ship in hopes of a World Series title.