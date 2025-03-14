Phillies Right-Hander ‘An Easy Yes’ to End Revolving Door at Closer

Trivia question for the Philadelphia Phillies fans: who have been the team’s single-season saves leaders since Jonathon Papelbon left in 2015?

There are eight names on the list, and only one name appears multiple times.

Answer …

2016: Jeanmar Gomez

2017: Héctor Neris

2018: Seranthony Dominguez

2019: Héctor Neris

2020: Brandon Workman

2021: Ranger Suárez

2022: Corey Knebel

2023: Craig Kimbrel

2024: José Alvarado

It’s been a decade since the Phillies last had a consistent powerhouse in that closer spot. In his three-plus seasons with Philadelphia from 2012 until the 2015 deadline deal to Washington, Papelbon became the franchise’s all-time saves leader with 123, and the Phillies have been filling the role with a litany of arms ever since he was dealt.

Phillies Pitching Coach Says Orion Kerkering Defines ‘Closer’

Philadelphia will likely spread the closing duties out among a few players this season, similar to 2024, as Alvarado led the team with 13 saves, while Jeff Hoffman finished with 10. Hoffman signed with Toronto, but the Phillies added former All-Star Jordan Romano with a 1-year, $8.5 million deal. Romano saved 95 games with a sub-3.00 ERA from 2021 to 2023 for Toronto but has been rehabbing since he had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in July 2024.

However, a young hard-thrower that the Phillies hope takes more of the late-inning load is Orion Kerkering.

The 23-year-old right-hander, who was drafted out of the University of South Florida by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, had a tremendous rookie season in 2024, striking out 74 batters in 63 innings with a 2.29 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cothum said he has no doubt that Kerkering is the team’s closer of the future.

“For sure,” Cotham said. “That’s an easy yes for me. If we define closer like the ability to get the most important outs in a game, he’s there.”

Orion Kerkering Looks Forward to Closing as ‘A Fun Task to Handle’

And it has just as much, if not more to do with Kerkering’s mental approach to the game, Cotham said.

“He’s a good thinker,” Cotham said. “He’s what you want. I mean this in the best way, he’s a little bit of a dirt bag. He likes the ball and he likes those sticky, hot situations. And he doesn’t back down. He’s a trash man. So I think he can do that role that Hoffman was obviously fantastic at.”

Kerkering said that he would relish the opportunity to be that guy for the Phillies.

“It’s the same three outs every time you go out there,” he said. “No matter what inning it is, they’re all super important. I think it’ll be a fun task to handle.”