Phillies Proposed Move Could Revamp Struggling Outfield

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh could be nearing a quick end to his short stint on the injured list. But will he immediately return to the Phillies?

Marsh was having a rough season offensively before he was placed on the 10-day IL with a tweaked hamstring. In 17 games prior to the injury, Marsh batted just .095 with a .167 slugging percentage, striking out 18 times in 42 at bats, and he was on a 0-for-31 streak when the injury occurred.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson acknowledged that Marsh’s time on the IL could be just as beneficial to him mentally as it is physically.

“I think it’s good for him, sure, because you could see the sawdust coming out of his hands as he’s at the plate,” Thomson said Friday. “He’s just trying to do too much. It’s a process, and it takes time.”

Brandon Marsh Struggled Mightily on Offense Before Injury

On Sunday, in the fourth game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Marsh was removed from the game early due to cramping in the injured right hamstring. He returned to the lineup for the Thursday game, going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Marsh is expected to play again on Friday before he is reevaluated for potential removal from the IL.

However, Ben Rosen with Last Word on Sports suggested that the Phillies keep Marsh with Lehigh Valley to let him continue working on his offensive issues. Instead, Rosen said it’s time for Philadelphia to call up Otto Kemp.

Rosen noted that Kemp, the Phillies’ No. 24 prospect, had a breakout month-plus during the Arizona Fall League in 2024, as the right-handed hitter slashed .289/.460/.733 in 14 games, finishing second among all batters in OPS (1.193), home runs (six-tied) and RBIs (22). Kemp also impressed during spring training, as he participated in the spring breakout game for the Phillies and had a .350/.480/.600 line with four RBIs in 14 games.

“That success has carried over to the minor league season,” Rosen wrote. “Kemp has a .327/.427/.712 line with nine home runs and 27 RBI in 27 games at Triple-A this season. Furthermore, Kemp has a league-best 197 wRC+ with a .489 wOBA and a .368 BABIP in the minors. In the minor leagues, Kemp has a 22.6% strikeout rate, and a 9.7% walk rate this season. With a 1.139 OPS, Kemp ranks second among qualified International League players. Kemp is tied with Tim Elko for the International League home run lead. Marcelo Mayer is the lone International League player with more RBI than Kemp. This season, Kemp has a career-best 25.7% HR/FB rate.”

Otto Kemp Could Help Phillies Outfield While Brandon Marsh Fixes His Swing

Noting that the Triple-A coaching staff has started Kemp in left field recently, Rosen said that bringing him up could be an answer to the overall outfield struggles in Philadelphia, while also giving Marsh the chance to find his stroke away from the MLB spotlight.

Meanwhile, Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed that, given Marsh’s offensive limitations and his apparent ceiling as a platoon-type of player, it might be time for the Phillies to go in a different direction entirely. Kline also noted that Marsh has two years of arbitration left on his contract, which could give him some trade value.

“If the Phillies can parlay Marsh and other assets into an everyday outfielder (or use him to bolster a wayward bullpen), that feels like the move,” Kline wrote. “We all love Marsh’s persona: The hair situation is great, and I won’t hear otherwise. But with the Phillies’ World Series window shutting fast, Rob Thomson cannot sit around and wait for Marsh to figure things out. It’s time for [Phillies president of baseball operations Dave] Dombrowski and the front office to act accordingly.”