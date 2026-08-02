Phillies Trade Rumors: Challenges Ahead After Tarik Skubal Blockbuster

Though the Philadelphia Phillies were seen as a long-shot contender to land pitcher Tarik Skubal, his deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers could create new challenges for the NL East contenders.

The Dodgers reportedly landed the Detroit Tigers ace in a trade reported in the late hours on Saturday, a move that is expected to have a domino effect on the rest of the trade market. That could complicate plans for the Phillies, who likely remain in the market for starting pitching help after losing out on Skubal.

Trade Market Crunch After Tarik Skubal Trade

Before Saturday’s trade was finalized, MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand noted that the rest of the baseball world was left in a holding pattern.

“The Dodgers, Brewers, Rays, Braves and Cubs are widely viewed as the five most likely landing spots for Skubal, with the Yankees and Phillies among the other interested (but less likely) suitors,” Feinsand reported. “Until a Skubal trade happens — and multiple executives don’t believe it will until Sunday night or Monday morning — the rest of the starting pitching market could be in a holding pattern.”

Skubal’s trade could now unlock the next level of trade targets, with the Phillies likely looking at some of them.

“That is the likely scenario, one NL executive said, ‘at least for the upper-end guys,’ ” the report noted. “That would mean Kevin Gausman, Mize, Clay Holmes, Robbie Ray and Peralta. Other starters with expiring contracts who could be moved include Brady Singer, Shane Bieber and Foster Griffin, though Griffin started for Washington on Friday as the Nationals contemplate whether to buy or sell.”

But Skubal’s trade could also loosen the rest of the market. One MLB insider told Feinsand that prior to the Skubal trade, teams were setting high asking prices for rental players and not yet ready to back off.