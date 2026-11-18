The next couple of weeks are going to be big in terms of MLB free agency for a handful of teams. One of those teams is the Philadelphia Phillies. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has needs this winter.

With each passing day, the December 1 lockout grows closer and closer. It feels inevitable that we’re heading for the lockout of players and stopping all offseason activities. Some teams have already begun making moves ahead of next month.

One of those teams is the Boston Red Sox, who signed Jake Bauers this week. The next biggest free agent remains outfielder Randy Arozarena. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted his next landing spot, and he predicted the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Sign Randy Arozarena

Philadelphia needs a corner outfielder, and Arozarena fits the need. Miller predicted that the Phillies will sign him to a four-year, $112 million contract. That would be a big deal for Philadelphia to dish out, but a deal that would be the big move for Dombrowski this offseason.

“It feels like this is going to be the Phillies’ big splash, though. 2027 is probably the last realistic year of their championship window, and they’re likely to run up their biggest luxury tax payment yet in hopes of winning one. And not having a reliable right-handed bat (or a reliable outfielder in general) was one of the biggest things holding them back in 2026,” Miller wrote.

Arozarena is coming off a 2026 campaign where he slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. He picked the right time to have a big season for the Seattle Mariners. However, he recently rejected their qualifying offer and will likely play somewhere else in 2027 and beyond.

A Big Randy Arozarena Market Is Expected

There is going to be no shortage of suitors for Arozarena this winter. There are a handful of teams looking for corner outfield help with power. He is a player who could push a contender over the top as the missing piece they need.

“Among the five teams who ran up a total bill north of $350M last season and seemingly have no spending limit, both Toronto and Philadelphia would greatly benefit from an upgrade in left field,” wrote Miller.

“Slightly lower in the payroll rankings, the Cubs, Padres, Braves, Astros, Tigers, Diamondbacks and Orioles could all use a corner outfielder. Goodness knows the Mariners also have an Arozarena-sized hole in left field now, too. Boston might still be in the mix, too, even after its recent acquisition of Jake Bauers.”

When push comes to shove, Boston signing Bauers likely takes them out of the mix for Arozarena. They are expected to get Roman Anthony back and trade Jarren Duran. The Phillies could be a landing spot for Duran if they miss out on Arozarena.

Regardless, it would be surprising if Arozarena didn’t sign before December 1, despite teams balking at his request for $100 million. In the end, someone will end up giving it to him to get the deal over the finish line. Don’t be surprised if it’s Philadelphia.