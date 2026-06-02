Philadelphia Phillies Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Padres Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They are coming off a road trip they won four out of six games.

In addition, the Phillies swept the Padres (in San Diego).

Phillies Release 2-Year Player Before Padres Series

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Phillies released John McMillon from their organization (via MiLB.com).

@PhilsTailgate wrote: “The Phillies released the following players: RHP John McMillon LHP Cristhian Tortosa”

McMillon did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

He is currently 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 10 Triple-A games.

Social Media Reacts To McMillon Release

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

@blaine_rose: “Never forget the one outing McMillon had in ST in 2025”

@buzzfam2: “Streets will not forget spring training McMillon”

@joehafer1192: “I forgot that John McMillon was still in the organization”

@Philsbirdsthrow: “The biggest story in Philly today lol”

McMillon’s MLB Career

McMillon was picked in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins.

Over 14 career games, the 28-year-old has gone 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA.