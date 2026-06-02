Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Padres Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, walks off the field in the eighth inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They are coming off a road trip they won four out of six games.

In addition, the Phillies swept the Padres (in San Diego).

Phillies Release 2-Year Player Before Padres Series

GettyJohn McMillon #40 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during the Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day at BayCare Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Phillies released John McMillon from their organization (via MiLB.com).

@PhilsTailgate wrote: “The Phillies released the following players: RHP John McMillon LHP Cristhian Tortosa”

McMillon did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

He is currently 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 10 Triple-A games.

Social Media Reacts To McMillon Release

GettyJohn McMillon #40 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during the Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day at BayCare Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

@blaine_rose: “Never forget the one outing McMillon had in ST in 2025”

@buzzfam2: “Streets will not forget spring training McMillon”

@joehafer1192: “I forgot that John McMillon was still in the organization”

@Philsbirdsthrow: “The biggest story in Philly today lol”

McMillon’s MLB Career

GettyJohn McMillon #58 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 22, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona.

McMillon was picked in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins.

Over 14 career games, the 28-year-old has gone 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA.

GettyJohn McMillon of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Oakland Athletics on August 22, 2023 in Oakland, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Padres Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x