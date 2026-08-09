Philadelphia Phillies Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Blue Jays Series

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Friday.

UPDATE: The Phillies lost 7-5.

UPDATE: The Phillies won 7-6 on Sunday.

Phillies Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher

UPDATE: Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation added more details on the release.

He wrote: “Colin Peluse, a pitcher who spent this season at Double-A Reading, has been released from his player contract and hired by the Phillies as a pitching coach in ther player-development system.”

Also on Friday, news came out that the Phillies had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Reading Fightin Phils released RHP Colin Peluse.”

Peluse did not appear in a game for the Phillies at the MLB level.

Looking At Peluse

Peluse was picked in the 9th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Athletics.

He has yet to make his MLB debut, as he is in the middle of his 7th season in the Minor Leagues.

Before the Phillies, Peluse had spent the first six years of his pro career in the Athletics’ system.

The 28-year-old went 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA in 23 Double-A and Triple-A games this year.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies came into the night as the second-place team in the National League East with a 62-55 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 31-29 in 60 games at home).

Following one more game with the Blue Jays, the Phillies will head on the road to visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in Missouri.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 55-62 record in 117 games.

Following the Phillies, they will return home for a series with Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox that starts on Monday night in Canada.