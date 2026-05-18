Philadelphia Phillies Release 5-Year MLB Player Ahead Of Reds Series

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Phillies are coming off a series where they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Phillies Release 5-Year Player Ahead Of Reds Series

Ahead of their series with the Reds, the Phillies released Jonathan Hernández from his Minor League deal (via MLB.com).

He had gone 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA in 13 games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A).

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation wrote: “IronPigs roster moves: RHP Jonathan Hernández opted out of his minor-league deal. RHP Lenny Torres was also released. OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. and INF Erick Brito both had their rehab assignments transferred to High-A Jersey Shore.”

Hernández’s MLB Career

Hernández last played in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He went 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 29 games for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Over the offseason, he had signed a Minor League deal with the Phillies.

The 29-year-old has spent part of five seasons in the MLB (with the Rangers and Mariners).

Hernández has gone 13-8 with a 4.29 ERA in 127 career games.