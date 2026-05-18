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Philadelphia Phillies Release 5-Year MLB Player Ahead Of Reds Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 27: Jonathan Hernandez #72 of the Texas Rangers reacts after giving a walk-off walk to Michael A. Taylor #2 of the Minnesota Twins in the 13th inning to end the game at Target Field on August 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Rangers 7-6 in 13 innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Phillies are coming off a series where they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Phillies Release 5-Year Player Ahead Of Reds Series

GettyJonathan Hernandez #72 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Reds, the Phillies released Jonathan Hernández from his Minor League deal (via MLB.com).

He had gone 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA in 13 games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A).

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation wrote: “IronPigs roster moves: RHP Jonathan Hernández opted out of his minor-league deal. RHP Lenny Torres was also released. OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. and INF Erick Brito both had their rehab assignments transferred to High-A Jersey Shore.”

Hernández’s MLB Career

GettyJonathan Hernandez #72 of the Texas Rangers reacts after giving a walk-off walk to Michael A. Taylor #2 of the Minnesota Twins in the 13th inning to end the game at Target Field on August 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Rangers 7-6 in 13 innings.

Hernández last played in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He went 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 29 games for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

Over the offseason, he had signed a Minor League deal with the Phillies.

The 29-year-old has spent part of five seasons in the MLB (with the Rangers and Mariners).

Hernández has gone 13-8 with a 4.29 ERA in 127 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Release 5-Year MLB Player Ahead Of Reds Series

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