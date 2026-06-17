Phillies Sign Intriguing Utility Player After Surprise Release by Blue Jays

The Philadelphia Phillies have added some more depth to their system.

Philadelphia is expected to be active on the trade front to bolster its MLB roster ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. Yet, the Phillies made a move on June 16 to add depth to their minor league system.

According to the MLB transactions, the Phillies have signed utility infielder Riley Tirotta to a minor-league deal. They assigned him to the Reading Fightin Phils in Double-A.

The Toronto Blue Jays surprisingly released Tirotta on June 9 after he was invited to big league spring training. Toronto selected Tirotta in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He rose through the system as a utility player who could play multiple positions.

Tirotta had a solid year last season in Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons as he hit .268 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs, which led to him getting invited to MLB spring training, as he appeared to be on the way to an eventual MLB call-up.

However, Tirotta struggled offensively to begin the year as he hit .193 with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs, but he struck out 60 times, which led to his release.

Now, just days after his release, Tirotta has already caught on with a new team as he signed with the Phillies. He can play third base, first base, and the corner outfield spots. Although he will begin in Double-A, if he can produce, perhaps he can eventually earn a call-up to Triple-A. And, maybe even the MLB.

Tirotta Looked on Cusp of MLB Call-Up

The Blue Jays’ release of Tirotta was a surprise as he looked like he was on the verge of a call-up.

Earlier this year, Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet named Tirotta a potential call-up candidate to replace the injured George Springer.

“When it comes to replacing George Springer, the Blue Jays’ AAA position players include: Eloy Jiménez (R) Yohendrick Pinango (L) Jonatan Clase (S) Riley Tirotta (R) Charles McAdoo (R) RJ Schreck (L) Josh Kasevich (R). Only Clase is on the 40-man, but Jays have an open spot,” Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

So, from being on a short list of being called up to make his MLB debut to being released just two months later is a surprise. But the 27-year-old will now look to make it in the Phillies organization.

Phillies Dealing With Injury to Turner

Philadelphia signed Tirotta, who mostly plays third base, a day after an injury scare to an infielder.

Starting shortstop Trea Turner left Monday’s game after being hit by a pitch and wasn’t in Tuesday’s lineup.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly, meanwhile, said the injury doesn’t seem serious.

“It looks like he’s going to be sore, so we’ll see,” Mattingly said. “See where that goes tomorrow. … Not really. Not at this point. I mean, if it gets to that point, then you consider anything that’s going to help us win. … Trea’s a big piece of what we are [and] what we’re going to be. If we’re going to be really successful, we’re going to need Trea.”

Philadelphia is 39-33 and holding onto the second Wild Card spot.