Phillies Make Two Significant Roster Moves After Decimating Loss

For Philadelphia Phillies fans still carrying the scars of bullpen collapses past, Sunday’s roster moves brought a familiar cocktail of hope and hesitation.

Philadelphia, coming off three straight losses — including Saturday’s 17-7 drubbing by Milwaukee — announced a wave of changes before the series finale. The biggest: veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker is out of the rotation and headed to the bullpen. Mick Abel, the club’s top pitching prospect, will take his spot Thursday in Toronto. Meanwhile, the Phillies designated José Ruiz for assignment and recalled right-hander Seth Johnson from Triple-A.

It’s a clear sign that the front office is no longer waiting for the bullpen to figure things out on its own.

A Bottom-10 Bullpen Gets a Shakeup

The Phillies’ bullpen ranks 25th in MLB with a 4.58 ERA. That alone would justify changes. But Saturday’s meltdown accelerated the need. Ruiz gave up five runs in one inning, pushing his season ERA to 8.16, and was promptly DFA’d. The rest of the bullpen hasn’t fared much better since hard-throwing lefty José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on May 18 after testing positive for a banned substance.

Philadelphia’s average bullpen velocity has dipped from 13th to 19th in MLB since Alvarado’s exit. That’s where Seth Johnson comes in.

Seth Johnson Brings Velocity, But Can He Bring Consistency?

Johnson, 26, has hit 99 mph in Triple-A and struck out 20 batters in 14.2 innings since shifting to a relief role. But he’s also posted a 5.52 ERA in that stretch and was shelled in his only previous MLB outing: 9 earned runs in 2.1 innings last September.

Still, Johnson brings something the Phillies’ bullpen sorely lacks: raw gas. Acquired in last year’s trade that sent Gregory Soto to Baltimore, he now has a second chance to prove he belongs — and this time, the leash may be even shorter.

Taijuan Walker’s Role Reset Comes With Strategic Intent

Walker’s 3.53 ERA in 10 appearances might not scream “problem,” but deeper metrics show a sharp decline the second time through the order. As a starter, his OPS against skyrockets after pitch No. 25. In one-inning stints, the Phillies hope his velocity ticks up and his new slider plays better.

“I’m pretty confident in my stuff,” Walker told The Athletic. “If I have one inning to blow it out… I feel like my stuff would play up just a little bit more. Knowing that I got one inning, just let it eat.”

Manager Rob Thomson echoed that optimism: “I think Tai’s got a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the ‘pen.”

That’s the plan. The question is whether it works before the standings start to tighten.

Mick Abel Earns Another Opportunity to Stick

With Walker out of the rotation, the Phillies are handing the ball to Mick Abel again. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut on May 18, striking out nine in six scoreless innings. He also boasts a 2.21 ERA in 10 Triple-A starts and has seemingly ironed out the control issues that once made him a project.

Abel represents the upside. Walker represents cost certainty. One is the future; the other might be the bandage. It’s no surprise which one the Phillies are choosing to trust right now.

NL East Standings Demand Urgency

After the three-game skid, the Phillies fell to 36-22, still tied atop the NL East with the Mets but now locked in a four-way tie with the Cubs and Dodgers for the league’s best record. This is no time to coast.

Whether Walker can handle high-leverage innings and whether Johnson can give the bullpen life are questions that may determine how aggressive Dave Dombrowski needs to be at the trade deadline.

Bryce Harper Update Offers a Silver Lining

One bit of good news: Bryce Harper expects to return Tuesday after missing nearly a week with a bruised elbow. The team opted not to rush him back this weekend, and with Monday’s off-day, he’ll get another window to heal.

In the meantime, the Phillies will keep searching for answers in the bullpen — and hoping this isn’t just another patch on a leaking dam.