Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out Post Immediately After MLB Season

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies had their season come to an end when they lost to the Atlanta Braves (at Truist Park) by a score of 6-2.

They lost two out of three games to the Braves (who are now headed to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS).

Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out Post

Right after their season came to an end, Phillies star Cristopher Sanchez sent out a post to Instagram (on Friday).

He wrote (translated to English): “See you soon, thanks for the love and support. 💪🏽🙌🏾”

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@r_campbell_25: “Hell of a season dawg!!🔥🔥 can’t wait for next year, wether it’s in 2027 or 2028”

@thearmentanibros: “Great season brother”

@phillies.reports_: “you’re a dawg cris 🔥🔥”

Bryson Stott was among the people to like Sánchez’s post.

Looking At Sánchez

Sánchez is coming off a remarkable season.

He went 18-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 33 starts.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia had written (on August 17): “Cristopher Sanchez leads baseball with 16 wins. Sánchez is just the second Phillies lefty to win 16 or more of his first 20 decisions in a season, joining Steve Carlton in 1976. He has been the best pitcher at home in baseball over these last 2 seasons. He has a 2.51 ERA – 8th best in the majors. 5th most strikeouts.”

Sánchez has played six seasons at the MLB level (all with the Phillies).

He is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies will now enter an intriguing offseason.

They had finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.