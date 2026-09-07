Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Makes Bold Statement After Braves Series

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

They won by a score of 1-0 (and split the series 2-2).

Kyle Schwarber’s home run was the only score of the game.

Schwarber Makes Bold Statement After Braves Series

After the game, Schwarber met with the media (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Schwarber: “Yeah, I think just in general, we know you’re playing the Braves. They’re in the lead with the division. But I think it’s a great day any day that you’re able to respond and get a win. We know where we’re at in the season. It’s crunch time. And we want to keep pushing. We want to keep trying to find ways to stack wins. For us, it doesn’t matter who we play. We expect to win a baseball game… We have to execute our game and do what we need to do and worry about ourselves. It was hard-fought battles, like it always is. They come here, we go there. It always feels like we’re back and forth. And those are games that you enjoy playing. You enjoy playing games that you feel like every pitch could make a difference… It’s not like people are getting blown out. It feels like you’re trying to find a way to get the competitive edge every single inning and every single pitch. And those are games that you enjoy playing.”

Looking At Schwarber

Schwarber is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Phillies.

He is batting .243 with 125 hits, 43 home runs, 87 RBIs, 86 runs and three stolen bases in 138 games.

The 2016 World Series Champion has also had stops with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 81-63 record in 144 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.