Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Makes Honest Statement After Rays Loss

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Rays 2, Phillies 0. The Phillies have scored two runs in their last three games. They have homered once in their last 55 innings. They are teetering. Bullpen game on national TV tomorrow night during a nor’easter.”

Phillies Star Schwarber Makes Honest Statement

After the tough loss, Kyle Schwarber met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Reporter: “Kyle, we’ve heard you talk about… Just pressing on and playing tomorrow and all. Is it becoming harder and harder because of just the way things have gone the last few days?”

Schwarber: “No. I think that it’s what we got to do. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. You move on to tomorrow. You have to find a way to win a game tomorrow. Keep trying to find a way to win games. We got two left. Still got the ball in our court right now. And if we go out there and we do what we need to do, we control our own future, and that’s what we want. I wouldn’t want it any other way than for us to decide what happens. So we move on to tomorrow.”

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Looking At Schwarber

Schwarber is in the middle of his 12th season at the MLB level (and fifth with the Phillies).

Before his time with Philadelphia, the 2016 World Series Champion had stops with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Right now, Schwarber is batting .233 with 133 hits, 45 home runs, 95 RBIs, 94 runs and three stolen bases in 153 games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 87-73 record in 160 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 42-37 in 79 games at home).

Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote: “A 6.5-game lead over the Diamondbacks three weeks ago is down to one game with two to play. The Phillies can’t score runs or hold a lead. And they don’t have a starting pitcher for tonight. The metaphor is too obvious. It’s also unavoidable. The storm is here.”