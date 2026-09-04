Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Makes Statement Before Braves Series

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

That said, the Phillies lost the series finale by a score of 1-0 (on Wednesday).

Schwarber Makes Statement Before Braves Series

The Phillies will now return home to host the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Kyle Schwarber was asked about the big series (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Reporter: “Feel like you can catch these guys, and how eager are you to play these seven games in the next two weeks and try to win a third straight division here?”

Schwarber: “Yeah, I think we’re all excited for the challenge. We’re all excited for when we get back and walk into the field. Hopefully the weather starts cooling down, get a little bit of a fall-weather feel, and it starts feeling playoff-y. The fan base is going to be rocking and rolling. Looking forward to a rally weekend. But yeah, we’re all as confident in ourselves as any other group. Just because you’re playing the team that’s in front of you, it doesn’t mean that you try to do more. You try to lock in and prepare just the same as we do as we play anyone else. We know the environment’s going to create a little bit more of a sense and a feel, and it’s trying to tame that and trying to make sure that when you are out there, we’re doing what we always do, which is taking our at-bats, taking our approach, taking our game plan, executing, and going from there.”

Schwarber is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Phillies.

He is batting .240 with 120 hits, 40 home runs, 83 RBIs, 81 runs and three stolen bases in 134 games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 79-61 record in 140 games.

They are just 4.0 games back of the Braves for first in the division.

Following their four-game series with the Braves, the Phillies will host the Houston Astros on Tuesday.