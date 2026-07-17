PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after competing in the finals of the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Schwarber is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Phillies.
He is currently batting .254 with 90 hits, 32 home runs, 59 RBIs, 57 runs and two stolen bases in 94 games.
Fans Reacts To Schwarber’s Post
GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during the third inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@hine.y: “LETS ROCK KYLE! THIS IS OUR YEAR”
@montstmikey: “Thank you for picking US, Kyle. Philly loves you. Forever a legend and hero in this perfectly imperfect blue collar town.”
@clgphotoz: “Thanks Kyle to you, our All-Stars and the whole Phillies organization for repping us so well during the break!!! You all were amazing!! 🙌”
GettyBrandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his two-run home run with Kyle Schwarber #12 in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on June 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the New York Mets (at home).The Phillies are coming off a 4-1 loss on Thursday. Kyle Schwarber finished with one hit and one strikeout. Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Sends Message To Philadelphia Ahead of Friday’s game (and following All-Star week in Philadelphia), Schwarber made […]
Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Sends Message To Philadelphia Before Mets Game