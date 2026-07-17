Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Sends Message To Philadelphia Before Mets Game

Kyle Schwarber finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Sends Message To Philadelphia

Ahead of Friday’s game (and following All-Star week in Philadelphia), Schwarber made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Philadelphia…… you guys were incredible! Second half incoming 🤟🏼”

Schwarber is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Phillies.

He is currently batting .254 with 90 hits, 32 home runs, 59 RBIs, 57 runs and two stolen bases in 94 games.

Fans Reacts To Schwarber’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@hine.y: “LETS ROCK KYLE! THIS IS OUR YEAR”

@montstmikey: “Thank you for picking US, Kyle. Philly loves you. Forever a legend and hero in this perfectly imperfect blue collar town.”

@clgphotoz: “Thanks Kyle to you, our All-Stars and the whole Phillies organization for repping us so well during the break!!! You all were amazing!! 🙌”