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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Intriguing 19-Year-Old Shortstop Amid Angels Series

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox - Workout
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BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Angels in dramatic fashion to begin a three-game series at Angel Stadium on Friday. Down to their last out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Edmundo Sosa hit a grand slam to give the Phillies a 5-3 lead, which ended up being the final score.

In other exciting Phillies news, the team quietly announced the signing of an intriguing 19-year-old shortstop on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 19-Year-Old Shortstop Amid Angels Series

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 18: Dave Dombrowski the President of Baseball Operations of the Boston Red Sox stands at home plate before a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 18, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox won 5-4. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Phillies signed 19-year-old shortstop Illan Fernandez, according to MiLB.com. He will report to the FCL Phillies.

The Boston Red Sox released Fernandez on Aug. 9. The shortstop slashed .235/.363/.380 with four home runs, 35 RBI and seven stolen bases over 68 games with Single-A Salem this season.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Fernandez didn’t hit for average or power, his solid .363 on-base percentage makes him an intriguing signing for the Phillies.

The Red Sox signed Fernandez to a minor-league deal on Jan. 15, 2024.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

He hit .279/.385/.367 with one home run, 16 RBI and 10 stolen bases across 43 games with the DSL Red Sox in 2024.

Last season, Fernandez slashed .234/.331/.315 with one home run, nine RBI and 13 stolen bases for the FCL Red Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a grand slam home run, to take a 5-3 lead over the Los Angeles Angels, during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Phillies’ record improved to 75-60 after Friday night’s win over the Angels. The Phillies have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Philadelphia is now just one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the first NL Wild Card spot. The Phillies have a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres, the third NL Wild Card team, for the second Wild Card spot.

St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts with his team after hitting a walk off two RBI home run during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on August 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bill Streicher/Getty Images)

As for the divisions standings, Philadelphia is five games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

If the regular season ended today, the Phillies would play the Cubs in a best-of-three series at Wrigley Field in the Wild Card round.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Phillies and Angeles is slated to begin at 10:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Intriguing 19-Year-Old Shortstop Amid Angels Series

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