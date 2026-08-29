Philadelphia Phillies Sign Intriguing 19-Year-Old Shortstop Amid Angels Series

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Angels in dramatic fashion to begin a three-game series at Angel Stadium on Friday. Down to their last out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Edmundo Sosa hit a grand slam to give the Phillies a 5-3 lead, which ended up being the final score.

In other exciting Phillies news, the team quietly announced the signing of an intriguing 19-year-old shortstop on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign 19-Year-Old Shortstop Amid Angels Series

The Phillies signed 19-year-old shortstop Illan Fernandez, according to MiLB.com. He will report to the FCL Phillies.

The Boston Red Sox released Fernandez on Aug. 9. The shortstop slashed .235/.363/.380 with four home runs, 35 RBI and seven stolen bases over 68 games with Single-A Salem this season.

While Fernandez didn’t hit for average or power, his solid .363 on-base percentage makes him an intriguing signing for the Phillies.

The Red Sox signed Fernandez to a minor-league deal on Jan. 15, 2024.

He hit .279/.385/.367 with one home run, 16 RBI and 10 stolen bases across 43 games with the DSL Red Sox in 2024.

Last season, Fernandez slashed .234/.331/.315 with one home run, nine RBI and 13 stolen bases for the FCL Red Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies’ record improved to 75-60 after Friday night’s win over the Angels. The Phillies have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Philadelphia is now just one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the first NL Wild Card spot. The Phillies have a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres, the third NL Wild Card team, for the second Wild Card spot.

As for the divisions standings, Philadelphia is five games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

If the regular season ended today, the Phillies would play the Cubs in a best-of-three series at Wrigley Field in the Wild Card round.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Phillies and Angeles is slated to begin at 10:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.