Philadelphia Phillies Sign Player For $3.3 Million During Yankees Series

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss on Friday.

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Player For $3.3 Million

During their series with the Yankees, news came out that the Phillies had signed one of their recent draft picks to a deal.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on Friday: “The Phillies have signed SS Tyler Spangler, selected No. 36 overall in the 1st round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the club announced today. The club has also signed 19 of its other selections from this year’s draft and eight non-drafted players.”

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the details of the contract.

Callis wrote: “Supplemental 1st-rder Tyler Spangler signs w/ @Phillie for $3.25 million (slot 36 value = $2,758,800). California prep SS, potential top-10 pick before missing senior season w/back injury, Corey Seager comps w/size & lefty power. @StanfordBSB recruit.”

Social Media On Spangler

Here’s what people have been saying about Spangler:

@FuturePhils: “The Phillies have signed 1st rounder Tyler Spangler, leaving 19th rounder Braeden Lipoff as the last unsigned player. The deal puts the Phillies about $2,000 under the 5% overage”

@honeyots: “First LeBron to the Sixers and now Spangler signed! What a day for Philadelphia”

Cole Weintraub: “In addition to modeling his game after Corey Seager, another taller left-handed hitting shortstop, Tyler Spangler says he “always” watches Barry Bonds.”

Luke Arcaini: “Tyler Spangler said he’s excited for the opportunity to one day play in Philadelphia. He said that his back is 100% healthy. This is his first time in Philly. He’s already been to Angelo’s.”

@seanygrizzle: “Classy move by Boras Co. to wait until LeBron signs before putting pen to paper. We will remember this when Spangler is crushing AA pitching in reading in 2029”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-48 record in 104 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-26 in 53 games at home).

After the Yankees, the Phillies will head on the road to visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night at loanDepot Park.