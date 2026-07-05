Philadelphia Phillies Sign Recently Released New York Yankees Player

On Saturday night, the Philadlephia Phillies opened up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Phillies are coming off a series where they split four games with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Released Yankees Player

Earlier this week, news came out that the New York Yankees had released Payton Henry from their organization.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on July 2): “C Payton Henry released from Minor League contract by NY”

On Saturday, it was announced that Henry signed with the Phillies.

MLB.com wrote: “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent C Payton Henry to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote: “C Payton Henry assigned to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

Looking At Henry

Henry did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He was picked in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Miami Marlins).

Over 20 career games, Henry is batting .186 with eight hits, four RBIs and two runs.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season.