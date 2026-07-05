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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Recently Released New York Yankees Player

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team bat in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Philadlephia Phillies opened up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The Phillies are coming off a series where they split four games with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Released Yankees Player

GettyPayton Henry #79 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Earlier this week, news came out that the New York Yankees had released Payton Henry from their organization.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on July 2): “C Payton Henry released from Minor League contract by NY”

On Saturday, it was announced that Henry signed with the Phillies.

MLB.com wrote: “Philadelphia Phillies signed free agent C Payton Henry to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote: “C Payton Henry assigned to Lehigh Valley IronPigs.”

Looking At Henry

GettySean Guenther #66 of the Miami Marlins, left, talks with Payton Henry #86 in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 24, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Henry did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He was picked in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has spent part of two seasons in the MLB (all with the Miami Marlins).

GettyPayton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins runs to first base against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Over 20 career games, Henry is batting .186 with eight hits, four RBIs and two runs.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Recently Released New York Yankees Player

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