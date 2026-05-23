Former Phillies Slugger Opens Up on Dominant Cristopher Sánchez

The Philadelphia Phillies have been fortunate to have Cristopher Sánchez on board this season — his jaw-dropping performances continue to stamp his name into Major League Baseball history.

It should be noted that the Phillies’ season has not been smooth sailing, but as the team’s ace, Sánchez manages to keep the ballclub afloat. Philadelphia’s No. 2 slot in the NL East standings is largely attributed to his success on the mound.

Players have been taking note of his skill, but he’s been turning more heads since extending his scoreless streak to 37 2/3 innings.

History is being made before our eyes, and a former Phillies infielder spoke out about the remarkable progress Sánchez has made since kicking off his MLB career with his debut in June 2021.

Rhys Hoskins Weighs In on Sánchez

As much talent as Sánchez brought to the Majors early on, his drive to put in the work is ultimately what propelled him this far — talent is natural, while skill is acquired through consistent work. Sánchez has both, and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Since making his debut, he has been on the rise, demonstrating his ability to develop and thrive.

Per Jim Salisbury of NBCS Philly, in reference to Sánchez, Hoskins stated, “He was just trying to throw strikes, really. Now, this guy seemingly leads all of the big leagues in that, throwing strikes.”

“I’m not surprised because of the way he works. He was so raw when we first got him, even in his first couple of stints in the big league,” he continued, further reported by Salisbury. “It’s so cool to see how he trusted the people around him in order to get the product you’re seeing now. Obviously, the frame and the stuff speak for itself, but that work ethic will carry you a long way.”

Although Hoskins now plays for the Cleveland Guardians, he initially started his career with the Phillies back in 2017. He remained with the franchise for six years and built up an imposing name for himself at the plate.

Receiving such high remarks from the 33-year-old slugger, who played alongside Sánchez, is a moment to be remembered. The work is paying off, but now is not the time to lose any momentum.

Sánchez Is Only Getting Started

Ahead of the Phillies’ next matchup against the Guardians on May 23, 29-year-old Sánchez is logging an impressive 1.62 ERA and 86 strikeouts across 72.1 innings pitched through his 11 game appearances, all of which he started.

His scoreless streak is the longest in baseball at this time, and his ERA leads those in his division. Day by day, he is inching closer to the all-time franchise record, as noted by John Clark of NBCS Philly.

He delivered strong results during his 2025 campaign, but so far, this season is the standout. Last year, he registered a 2.50 ERA and 212 strikeouts across 202.0 innings pitched through 32 starts.

If Sánchez can extend his streak, he will make history once again.