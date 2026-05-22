Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Guardians Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to open up a three-game weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday evening. Philadelphia dropped its series to the Cincinnati Reds this past week, but that can be linked to the fact the Phillies have been without star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who is battling an illness.

Before the Guardians series, the Phillies revealed their lineup, and it features Kyle Schwarber, which is great news for the Philadelphia offense.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Astros Series

Kyler Schwarber in Phillies Lineup After 3-Game Absence

Kyle Schwarber had been out of the Phillies’ lineup for the last three games, and it’s certainly a good sign that he’s battled back from his illness and is ready to get back in the box and do damage to opposing pitchers.

Underdog MLB wrote (on May 22): “Phillies 5/22: T. Turner SS, K. Schwarber DH, B. Harper 1B, A. Bohm 3B, B. Marsh LF, A. García RF, B. Stott 2B, J. Realmuto C, J. Crawford CF, C. Sánchez SP”

@SleeperPhillies writes : “Kyle Schwarber is BACK tonight vs the Guardians!!”

Schwarber is the catalyst to the Phillies’ offense, and it’s been very apparent that the offense looks a step off when Kyle Schwarber is not the DH.

The Phillies’ star DH got off to a bit of a sluggish start in 2026, but he’s turned it all the way up since May started, and is a huge reason why the Phillies have been able to turn things around.

More MLB on Heavy: Mike Trout Being on Wrong Side of MLB History Proves Why Angels Should Trade Him

Kyle Schwarber in 2026

Kyle Schwarber is one of the most feared sluggers in MLB, and it’s for the right reason.

The 3X MLB All-Star has 20 home runs this season, and is on a pace that could see the 33-year-old slugger smash 60+ home runs. He’s also hitting .230 with 31 walks, and a National League-leading 166 OPS+.

Some of Schwarber’s other stats this season include: 33 runs scored, 1.7 bWAR, .624 slugging percentage, 36 RBI, and 111 total bases.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves-Twins Trade Idea Lands $100 MIllion Outfielder for Grant Holmes, Owen Murphy in MLB Mock

The Phillies Right Now…

The Philadelphia Phillies are exactly .500 at 25-25. They welcome the Cleveland Guardians into Citizen Bell Park on Friday.

Philadelphia is 13-14 at home, and holds a 7-3 record in its last 10 games. The issue has been the Braves continuing to win almost every day, which has caused the Phillies to not be able to gain ground in the National League East. The Phillies are still 9.5 games back of the Braves for first place in the NL East.

More MLB on Heavy: Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors: MLB Executives Weigh In on Important Details