Former Phillies Slugger Won’t Close Door on Potential Return

The Philadelphia Phillies have watched valuable players come and go over the years, but the departure of slugger Rhys Hoskins was particularly disheartening.

In February of this year, he found himself signing as a free agent with the Cleveland Guardians. Before the Guardians, he played a short two-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the majority of his career in the Major Leagues was spent in Philadelphia, where he spent six years. Although he’s since spent time with two other clubs, he still reminisces about his time with the Phillies.

In a recent media appearance, per NBCS Philly, Hoskins hasn’t ruled out a potential return. Is there a chance for the 33-year-old slugger to return to his initial MLB home?

The Door Remains Open for Hoskins

According to NBCS Philly, during Hoskins’s recent interview with the media, he stated, “I’m human. I know the desires and the thoughts I had when I was a player here [Philadelphia], a young player here, playing with one team my whole career, and getting a chance to end a career here would be pretty special. I’ll never close that door, but obviously it’ll shake out the way it’s supposed to, just the way it has…”

Returning to Philadelphia wouldn’t be impossible, but there’s also not a glaring opportunity at this time.

Hoskins signed as a free agent with the Brewers in January 2024, and he originally sealed a two-year, $34 million deal. His signing came after it was made public that the Phillies were pursuing Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, two premier sluggers.

Rumors circulated that perhaps he’d find his way back to Philadelphia, but alas, he landed with the Guardians earlier this year.

However, Philly continues to hold a special place in his heart.

Hoskins’ MLB Career at a Glance

Throughout his six years with the Phillies, Hoskins recorded a slash line of .242/.353/.492 with an imposing .846 OPS and 148 homers.

In 2023, he suffered a grueling ACL tear in his left knee while playing the Detroit Tigers in a spring matchup down in Florida. As a result, he underwent surgery, and Philadelphia faced a massive blow to its lineup.

The following year, he shipped out to Milwaukee for two seasons, slashing .223/.314/.418 with a .732 OPS and 38 homers through his 221 game appearances.

Since making his way to Cleveland, he’s been slashing .182/.343/.355 with an underwhelming .697 OPS and four homers through 41 games.

His contract with the Guardians was far from grand, but it’s hard to imagine a world in which he doesn’t have any fuel left in his tank.

At the very least, if Hoskins were to return to Philadelphia down the road to round out his MLB career, there would undoubtedly be a heartwarming reunion. However, it’s unlikely that he’d provide a significant boost on offense at this point.

But according to Hoskins himself, he isn’t ruling out a potential return. Having said that, fans shouldn’t rule out a potential comeback, either. Baseball is a game of the unexpected — it’s rare for anything to truly be impossible in the game.