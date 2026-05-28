Phillies Commemorate Cristopher Sanchez Breaking 115-Year-Old Record on Social Media

Things are going well for both the Philadelphia Phillies and their ace, Cristopher Sanchez. The left-hander fired seven dominant innings, extending his streak to a now franchise-record 44.2 innings in a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

It not only serves as the longest scoreless streak in nearly four seasons (Zac Gallen, 44.1 innings in 2022), but it also broke a 115-year franchise record, set by a pitcher named after a sitting U.S. president. Grover Cleveland Alexander logged 41 consecutive scoreless innings during the 1911 season.

To celebrate Sanchez breaking the franchise’s scoreless innings streak, the team posted this on X.

Some of these items are pretty hilarious. Aside from the Titanic, the other items have relevance in the baseball world. Putting the Automated Ball/Strike System at the end was a chef’s kiss.

Social Media Reacts to Phillies Post on Cristopher Sanchez Breaking Scoreless Record

The Phillies post invited some equally good reactions in their replies.

25 years before the MLB Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York. Grover Cleveland Alexander would be enshrined in 1938.

This was three years after Henry Ford invented the Model T car. Those cars had 20 horsepower, according to the Martin Auto Museum.

That is true. Plus, the smartphones from which some of those replies are likely posted.

In the words of former Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, that’s rude. Speaking of Castellanos, he went 1-for-3 in the game with a second-inning single that got stranded. He’ll have a chance to try to break the scoreless streak in a ballpark he once called home last year.

There’s the obligatory Grand Theft Auto VI meme when something historical happens.

Cristopher Sanchez Headlines Heated NL Cy Young Race

With seven more scoreless innings, Sanchez has the longest scoreless innings streak since Zack Greinke went 45.2 innings in 2015. He has a chance to pass that number with two scoreless innings in his next start. That start is projected for June 3 against the same Padres at Citizens Bank Park.

After his start against the Padres, OptaSTATS notes that Sanchez became the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1901) to record 40 or more strikeouts without allowing a run for a full month.

Sanchez is in a two-horse race with Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. Misiorowski has flung himself into the top of the Cy Young discussion with the Phillies left-hander, shattering velocity records along the way.

Both pitchers are in their own separate tier compared to the rest of the league in terms of value. Sanchez leads National League starters with 2.8 fWAR, with Misiorowski a close second at 2.6. Both pitchers feature a sub-2.00 ERA and FIP, although Sanchez has a significant innings lead, 74.2 to 64, entering play on May 27.

Given the venue of the All-Star game, it’s more likely Sanchez will get that start in front of his home fans if the race remains tight. It’s a decision that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will have to consider over the next six weeks.

Every time both Sanchez and Misiorowski take the mound, it’s appointment television for baseball fans and writers alike. The question for the race will be whether Sanchez’s ability to chew up more innings or Misiorowski’s per-batter dominance is the deciding factor in the Cy Young voting.