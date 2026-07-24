Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryson Stott Makes Heartfelt Post Before Yankees Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Yankees (at home).

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers (also at home).

Most recently, the Phillies lost 9-5 on Wednesday.

Bryson Stott finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryson Stott Makes Heartfelt Post

Ahead of Friday’s game, Stott made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “The fastest year ever… Happy 1st Birthday Jaxsy boy💙 We love you so much 💙💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Dru Stott: “My boyssss 🥹❤️ we are so blessed”

@_terrellwilliams1: “Lil man might be 6’2 going into kindergarten 😂😂😂❤️”

@jeffgriffith02: “THE FUTURE! It’s Jaxsy day S/O the future goat!!!”

Cristopher Sanchez, A.J. Minter and Kayla Harper were among the people to like Stott’s post.

Looking At Stott

Stott was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is batting .251 with 86 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs, 40 runs and 17 stolen bases in 97 games.

The 28-year-old is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Phillies).

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-47 record in 103 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-25 in 52 games at home).

Right now, the Phillies are 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves (who are in first).

Following three games with the Yankees, the Phillies will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Florida.