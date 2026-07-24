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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryson Stott Makes Heartfelt Post Before Yankees Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Yankees (at home).

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers (also at home).

Most recently, the Phillies lost 9-5 on Wednesday.

Bryson Stott finished with one hit and one strikeout.

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryson Stott Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyBryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on June 23, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Stott made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “The fastest year ever… Happy 1st Birthday Jaxsy boy💙 We love you so much 💙💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Dru Stott: “My boyssss 🥹❤️ we are so blessed”

@_terrellwilliams1: “Lil man might be 6’2 going into kindergarten 😂😂😂❤️”

@jeffgriffith02: “THE FUTURE! It’s Jaxsy day S/O the future goat!!!”

GettyBryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a triple against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cristopher Sanchez, A.J. Minter and Kayla Harper were among the people to like Stott’s post.

Looking At Stott

GettyBryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stott was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is batting .251 with 86 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs, 40 runs and 17 stolen bases in 97 games.

The 28-year-old is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Phillies).

Phillies Right Now

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryson Stott #5 and Kyle Schwarber #12 after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-47 record in 103 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-25 in 52 games at home).

Right now, the Phillies are 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves (who are in first).

GettyInterim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following three games with the Yankees, the Phillies will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryson Stott Makes Heartfelt Post Before Yankees Series

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