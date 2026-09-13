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Philadelphia Phillies Suddenly Cut 25-Year-Old During Braves Series

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to avoid getting swept by the Atlanta Braves.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Phillies dropped Saturday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Philadelphia Phillies Suddenly Cut 25-Year-Old

GettyChristian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Phillies announced a roster update.

They wrote (via X): “The Phillies returned LHP Tanner Banks from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (AAA) and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. To make room for Banks on the 28-man roster, RHP Grant Holman was optioned to LV following last night’s game. To make room for Banks on the 40-man roster, INF Christian Cairo was DFA’d.”

Looking At Cairo

GettyChristian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Cairo was picked in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic had written (on March 25): “Christian Cairo had an upward mobility clause in his minor-league deal. He exercised it, and Phillies have decided to add the infielder to 40-man roster. He was then optioned to Triple A. The 40 is full.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s roster news for the Phillies:

@jeaniegirl7: “No offense, but too bad Holman wasn’t optioned during the game 🫣. Anyway, it’s a new day. Let’s Go Phils, Go Union and Go Birds 🦅🦅🦅🦅”

@Jkurt98: “Holman showed last night he does not have MLB ability.”

@Shawman314: “We hardly knew you Grant and based upon last night, we know why. Can we send Raley with him?”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a ground ball to first base in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 82-67 record in 149 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.

Right now, the Phillies are 6.0 games back of the Braves for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Suddenly Cut 25-Year-Old During Braves Series

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