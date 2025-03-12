Did Comeback Pitcher Make Himself Too Valuable for Philadelphia to Trade?

During the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies would have welcomed a trade offer for pitcher Taijuan Walker. Anything to get out of the last two years of a contract that pays Walker a combined $36 million.

But now that teams with injury issues could conceivably inquire about Walker’s availability, he may have made himself too valuable for the Phillies to let him go.

Entering spring training, Walker was penciled in by most as, at best, a bullpen stash, someone to throw multiple innings in a blowout. Perhaps a spot start here or there, but after the 2024 that the 32-year-old Walker had, posting a 7.10 ERA in 83.2 innings, fans of the team were clamoring for Walker to simply be let go.

“It was really a bad year,” Walker said.

A bad year that Walker was determined to rectify, and so far this spring, the turnaround has been impressive. In 5.2 innings over two starts, Walker has allowed two runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking none.

“I just feel like I have control of my arm,” Walker said. “I know where my arm is. I know where my hand is, my release point and everything. I have a good idea of where the pitch is going now, and I can locate it better.”

Taijuan Walker Impresses With ‘Explosiveness’ in Spring Outings

The difference in Walker has been noticeable, particularly by those catching him.

“Since the first day of spring training, everything is looking good,” catcher Rafael Marchán said after Walker’s spring debut on March 2. “Like, it’s jumping. His heater. His split is nasty. I mean, every pitch that he threw today was really good. I like the way that he’s been throwing the ball because he looked confident. He looked healthy. And that’s the most important thing. I’m happy for him and happy to see what he can do.”

On Saturday, facing a lineup of mostly Blue Jay starters, Walker threw 43 pitches, 28 of them strikes, and his fastball reached nearly 94 mph, a far cry from the 90.5 mph that he maxed out at in 2024. Walker also appears to have regained the late life on his sinker, potentially getting him back to the groundball rate Walker that he enjoyed during his more successful seasons.

“He just looks explosive to me. He’s a super athletic person, and he looks like he got some of that explosiveness back this year, which is a really good sign,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said.

The results have Phillies manager Rob Thomson actually contemplating a spot in the starting rotation for Walker, a concept that seemed unfathomable just a few months ago.

“If he does what he’s doing right now, he’s back,” Thomson said. “He’s been really consistent ever since he’s been back.

“He’s put a lot of work in. I’m proud of him.”

Taijuan Walker Has Phillies Reconsidering His Role for This Season

It’s difficult to imagine Walker taking a spot in the Phillies’ rotation away from the quintet of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, and Jesús Luzardo. Top prospect Andrew Painter is also expected to debut at some point this summer.

But considering that the Phillies used 12 starters last season, and at least 10 in each of the past 10 seasons, it seems that Walker has at the very least worked himself into the conversation.

“You’ve got to have depth,” Thomson said. “Knock on wood, we’ve been pretty fortunate the last couple years, but it’s always great to have depth.”