Ex-Phillies Pitcher Released For 3rd Time This Season as Struggles Continue

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker has been released again.

The Phillies signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2022, and he was expected to be a key part of the pitching staff. However, the right-hander had struggled last season and this year, which led to Philadelphia releasing him in April.

After being released, he signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor-league deal in late May and was released by Los Angeles on June 7, after he triggered an opt-out clause in his contract. However, he re-signed on a minor-league deal on June 11, but on June 20, he was released again for the third time this season.

Walker was granted his unconditional release, so whether or not he has another deal lined up is uncertain, whether it’s affiliated ball or overseas.

With the Phillies this season, Walker went 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games, including four starts. In the Angels system in the minors this season, Walker was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 5 starts. He’s a 14-year MLB veteran and is a one-time MLB All-Star.

Phillies Explain Decision to Release Walker

As Walker’s struggles continued this season, the Phillies opted to release him, despite being owed $18 million.

However, after the move was made, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the organization had exhausted all options with Walker.

“We tried everything you possibly can,” Dombrowski said. “It just has not been able to be effective for us this past year and over the last year.”

Dombrowski said they talked about Walker going back into a relief role, but they felt a fresh start for both sides made sense.

“We discussed it, but we just think this is the best thing at this time,” Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski, meanwhile, said Walker handled the decision as a pro.

“He was very thankful for the opportunity to be here,” Dombrowski said. “He wishes it would have turned out differently. We know, and he knows, that he gave every effort that he possibly could.”

Philadelphia Looking for Pitching Help

Although the Phillies released Walker nearly two months ago, Philadelphia is still looking for pitching help.

Ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, the Phillies are looking to acquire some help in the rotation, and they are already calling around for a back-end starter.

“The Phillies, according to multiple league sources, have engaged teams in recent weeks about the availability of certain starting pitchers — think swingman types who could be a fifth starter or pitch as long relievers in the bullpen. It’s June, and no team is looking to shed viable starting pitching at this time of year, so any outside acquisition right now would be difficult,” The Athletic’s Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes wrote.

The news comes after Philadelphia optioned Andrew Painter to Triple-A amid his struggles. So, the Phillies are looking to bolster the rotation to help get through the dog days of summer.

Philadelphia is 41-35 and 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. Yet, the Phillies are holding onto the second Wild Card spot.