Philadelphia Phillies Announce Surprise Starting Pitcher for Mets Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting pitcher for Game 2 against the New York Mets. Left-hander Tim Mayza will start, with Jose Urquidy following as a bulk option, reports Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

The Phillies indicated how they’d get through this game. They recently claimed right-hander Jose Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. That came after the club placed left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the injured list.

It was unclear if the Phillies would start Urquidy or go with an opener for what’s essentially a bullpen game. The team ultimately chose the latter.

To make room for Urquidy on the active roster, the team optioned left-handed reliever Kyle Backhus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The right-hander will wear No. 70.

Phillies Announce Tim Mayza Will Open vs. Mets

This will be Mayza’s sixth time opening a game this season. The Phillies are 1-4 in the five previous times the left-hander has thrown their first pitch.

This will be a back-to-back for the left-hander. Mayza got the final out of the eighth inning in their 3-0 win over the Mets the previous night. The left-hander came in relief of Jonathan Bowlan, who left the game due to injury.

In his previous five starts, Mayza has accumulated 9.1 innings. So he averages somewhere between five and six outs per appearance. As an opener, he’s held opposing hitters to a .206/.229/.235 slash.

Despite a left-handed opener, the Mets will counter with a typical lineup. They’ll start four left-handed hitters: Juan Soto, Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Brett Baty. That may be with the bulk pitcher, Jose Urquidy, in mind.

When Urquidy gets into the game, it will be his Phillies debut. Philadelphia will mark the third team the right-hander has pitched for this season, following the Pittsburgh Pirates and the White Sox.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently 85-68. They’re hoping to jump ahead of the Chicago Cubs (85-68) for the top National League Wild Card spot. Their magic number to clinch a postseason spot is 5.

The final nine games will be critical for deciding whether they host their Wild Card Series or not. They’ve got three games left against the Mets, then they host the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park to close out their season.

The Mets series will be important, as it’s a chance to stack wins against a team that won’t play in the postseason. Then they’ll face the teams with the top record in both the National League and American League.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.