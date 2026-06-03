Phillies Receive Major Update on Injured Top Prospect

The Philadelphia Phillies envisioned that top prospect Aidan Miller would be pushing for a major league opportunity by this point. However, Miller’s persistent back issues have put a pause on his career.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports that the Phillies’ top prospect is headed for a procedure to address those problems. Miller was diagnosed with discogenic pain and facet inflammation in the lumbar spine. He’ll undergo a procedure to address the issue, with the hope he’s playing again in six to eight weeks.

Miller, 21, was the Phillies’ top selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. He entered the season as the organization’s top prospect. Despite the back issues keeping him out, he still ranks as the No. 16 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

Phillies Top Prospect Aidan Miller to RFA Procedure for Ailing Back

With Miller’s back issues persisting, the infielder has sought out multiple opinions from specialists over the last two weeks. The specialists agreed with the diagnosis and recommended a radiofrequency ablation (RFA) of the facet joints. He’ll undergo the procedure on June 5.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, an RFA procedure is a minimally invasive and non-surgical procedure. It sends a heat current, with an electrode sending radio waves through a small needle, to destroy a small area of nerve tissue that transmits pain signals to the brain. It becomes an option when conservative care and physical therapy are not enough to treat back pain.

With an estimated timeline of six to eight weeks, that places Miller’s return at the end of July. It’s unclear if that timeline includes rehab games in the lower minors, since he’s been on the shelf since September due to this injury. It also makes him a candidate to finish the year in the Arizona Fall League to get about six weeks of reps.

Aidan Miller’s Lost Season Changes Phillies Third Base Plans for 2027

Aidan Miller’s lost season changes everything for the Phillies at third base. Alec Bohm will become eligible for free agency in November. Given his struggles at the plate in 2026, it’s unlikely the club extends a qualifying offer.

With the back injury and subsequent procedure, they can’t just hand Miller the third base job outright in the offseason. It’s a riskier bet than when they cleared the runway for Justin Crawford to take over in center field in the previous offseason.

That could leave them in a precarious situation. Even with his rough 2026, Bohm is the most attractive free agent in a very weak year for third basemen. That would make a trade involving either Nolan Arenado or Isaac Paredes a more suitable option for the Phillies.

However, both trade options are easier said than done. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, which he used to steer a trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Paredes’ approach is tailor-made for Daikin Park, as his batted ball profile gets rewarded there more than any other park, thanks to the Crawford Boxes. With the Diamondbacks and Astros eyeing contention in 2027, it will be a tough ask.

The most likely scenario is they will sign a one-year stopgap, whether that’s bringing back Bohm or a veteran hitter. That buys Miller time to get more reps in Triple-A and eventually take over in the event of an injury on the infield.