TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Acquiring 38-Year-Old Pitcher

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

Ahead of the game, news came out that the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the New York Mets.

Will Sammon of The Athletic wrote: “The Phillies are acquiring lefty reliever Brooks Raley in a trade with the New York Mets, league source confirms. @BNightengale on it.”

Jayson Stark of The Athletic added: “The Phillies are sending RHP Luke Gabrysh and OF John Spikerman to the Mets for LH reliever Brooks Raley.”

Raley (who is 38) had been in the middle of a very strong season for New York.

He has gone 5-5 with a 1.96 ERA in 45 games.

Social Media Reacts To Phillies-Mets Trade On Monday

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Joel Sherman: “You know who will be happy that the Phillies are acquiring Raley: Schwarber career reg season vs. Raley: 0-10, 4K. Marsh 0-7, 6Ks. Harper 2-9, 5Ks.”

John Stolnis: “Another outstanding edition. Raley will help in that bullpen mix.”

Dominic Campbell: “Pirates had interest in Mets LHP Brooks Raley, who joins the Phillies instead RHP Luke Weaver still available”

Corey Seidman: “Lefties’ batting average vs. Brooks Raley by season: .186, .103, .250, .155, .195, .121, .182, .214”

Anthony DiComo: “The Mets are receiving outfielder John Spikerman and right-hander Luke Gabrysh from the Phillies for Brooks Raley, per source. Spikerman was the Phillies’ 27th-ranked prospect.”

Alex Carr: “Oh I love this. The Phillies did really well here. Brooks Raley was probably the best LHP remaining on the market. Gabrysh is an honorable mention in my upcoming Top 33 Phillies Prospects, and Spikerman fell off of that list some time ago. This one gets a solid A from me.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 59-53 record in 112 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-27 in 55 games at home).