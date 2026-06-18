Phillies All-Star Sends Encouraging Message to Andrew Painter After Demotion to Minors

The Philadelphia Phillies made the tough decision to send struggling right-hander Andrew Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With Painter headed for the minors, All-Star shortstop Trea Turner sent the rookie an encouraging message.

“It happens to everyone in different ways,” Turner told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “You want to get off to a good start in your career, but there are countless people in this game who are really, really good that didn’t have great beginnings.”

Turner himself is no stranger to that situation. He had been called up and down multiple times in his rookie season with the Washington Nationals in 2016. The Nationals were in essentially the same situation then as the Phillies are today, with championship aspirations.

“It teaches you a lot. As long as you’re willing to work hard and learn from each and every opportunity you have, I think you’re going to be just fine.”

If there is any solace for Painter’s struggles, Turner certainly can relate. The 32-year-old’s slump at the plate has also been a major issue for the Phillies as well this season. His struggling bat has created a hole in their lineup, much like Painter’s struggles have negatively affected the rotation.

Why the Phillies Demoted Andrew Painter

The Phillies were hoping to balance Andrew Painter’s development while remaining a contender. But the right-hander’s struggles got in the way of the team’s ultimate goal to make the postseason and win the World Series.

Under interim manager Don Mattingly, the Phillies have gone 31-15. However, eight of those losses came with Painter on the mound. While the rest of the team has elevated their play, the rookie has not.

The organization still likely sees Painter as a future frontline starter. He came into the season ranked highly on Top 100 lists, ranging from 21 to 32.

“His stuff’s there, you can see it,” said Turner. “The velocity, the pitches are all good. It’s just a matter of execution. I think he’ll find it, you just got to work for it. I know he works hard, so it’s a matter of time.”

After a dazzling debut against the Nationals, his rookie season has featured a lot of growing pains. His last four starts have been particularly egregious, surrendering 21 runs in 15 innings. The Phillies were blown out by at least six runs in three of those starts.

What’s Next for Andrew Painter?

Sending Andrew Painter down to Triple-A should take the pressure off to perform. Pitch execution, especially location, has been an issue. Those issues consist of leaving pitches in the heart of the strike zone and failing to put away hitters in two-strike counts.

Painter has been exceptionally good at getting to 0-2 and 1-2 counts. 48% of his plate appearances get to those counts, higher than the MLB average of 39%. However, it becomes a matter of getting that third strike or inducing weak contact for outs.

The MLB average OPS in 0-2 and 1-2 counts is around .474. That’s typically when the pitcher has the hitter on the back foot. However, Painter is yielding a .789 OPS in such counts. Additionally, the MLB putaway rate in two-strike counts is 19.1%, and Painter is at 16.2%.

Fixing those issues will be his mandate in Lehigh Valley over at least the next 15 days. Barring injury, this optional assignment will keep Painter in the minors until July 3. That gives him at least two starts to show improvement on the execution side.