Phillies Get Trea Turner Injury Update After Early Exit vs. Mets

For the second time in four games, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner left the game after getting hit by a pitch. Turner was hit in the right calf by a Sean Manaea pitch in the bottom of the first, then exited the team’s 6-4 loss to the New York Mets.

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation reported that Turner left the game with a bruised right calf.

Turner appeared to be visibly frustrated in the dugout during the Phillies television broadcast. Justin Crawford ended up taking his spot in the lineup, with Edmundo Sosa moving from left field to shortstop for the rest of the game.

Phillies Manager Don Mattingly’s Postgame Update on Trea Turner

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly provided an update on Turner’s status after the game.

“They’re calling it a calf contusion,” said Mattingly on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s television broadcast. “He got hit in a tough spot, right above the bottom of the calf.”

Mattingly qualified his statement by saying he wasn’t a doctor, but said they were getting close to the Achilles’ tendon with where Turner got hit.

“He was having trouble putting pressure, pushing off. And with Trea, with some history of some hamstring and other things with the legs.”

Turner has had two separate hamstring injuries during his tenure with the Phillies. He had a left hamstring strain in May 2024 and a right hamstring strain in September 2025. Both injuries necessitated a trip to the injured list.

“He said he had trouble on defense, felt like he was a liability on defense, so he really couldn’t move.”

It’s unclear if the move was entirely precautionary or if there is more to this injury. There might not be news on Turner’s injury for the next 24 hours.

What the Trea Turner Injury News Means

The Phillies will have an off-day during the middle of their series against the Mets due to the World Cup. Their next game will be on June 20, giving Trea Turner an extra day to recover.

Turner already had an injury scare earlier in the week, as he left the series opener against the Miami Marlins with a bruised right wrist. That kept him out for just one game, but he returned to the lineup in the finale and rapped out three hits.

Mattingly expressed hope that Turner will be back in the lineup before their next game against the Mets.

Turner plays a critical role at the top of the Phillies’ lineup. While his 2026 season hasn’t been as good as he likely hoped, he’s the right-handed bridge between Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. He’s the natural counter for when teams try to match up left-handers to that part of the order.

Turner’s slump has been an issue all season, and a microcosm of the team’s struggles vs. left-handers. The loss put them at 11-17 vs. lefties in 2026, making it one of the team’s primary needs to address at the trade deadline.

If Turner’s calf injury requires a stint on the injured list, Edmundo Sosa likely takes over at shortstop. Christian Cairo is a potential option as well if they wanted to bring someone up from Triple-A.