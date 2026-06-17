Phillies Make Lineup Change With Trea Turner Back vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup will include three-time All-Star Trea Turner on Wednesday, June 17, against the Miami Marlins, but not in his recent spot.

Turner is hitting leadoff for the Phillies for the first time since late May. The shortstop has batted second in each of his past 18 appearances. He missed the second game of the series against the Marlins with a wrist injury after getting hit by a pitch in a 7-0 victory.

Philadelphia moved designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff position in an effort to jumpstart a struggling offense. The move failed to pay off. The Phillies ranked 20th in scoring since bumping Turner to the two-hole. The club was 25th in OPS and 27th in wRC+ during that span.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup Update: Trea Turner Returns to the Leadoff Spot Against the Miami Marlins

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Turner put together a stellar 2025 season at the top of the Phillies’ lineup. He hit 15 home runs and stole 36 bases. The infielder posted a 125 wRC+. Turner won the National League batting title for the second time. He finished fifth in National League MVP voting. The majority of his production came from the leadoff spot. Turner recorded a .831 OPS in 410 at-bats as Philadelphia’s leadoff hitter. His batting average slipped to .285 in 179 at-bats as the second hitter in the order.

The lineup splits have been similar for Turner this season. His OPS fell by nearly 40 points when moved from the leadoff spot to the No. 2 position. The infielder’s numbers are down overall. Turner is slashing .216/.268/.326 across 313 plate appearances. He’s hit seven home runs and swiped 14 bases, but he currently has a career-low 64 wRC+.

Turner has seen his batted ball metrics decline across the board this season. His 38.5% hard-hit rate is his lowest mark since 2016. The shortstop’s barrel rate has fallen to its lowest level since his rookie campaign in 2015. Turner ranks in the 26th percentile with a .230 expected batting average. His .344 expected slugging percentage ranks in the 18th percentile. Turner’s bat speed remains intact, and he’s increased his ideal attack angle percentage, but he’s pulling the ball in the air just 12.2% of the time.

What Does the Lineup Change Mean for Kyle Schwarber?

The lineup tweak was particularly puzzling because Schwarber also has lineup spot splits suggesting he should remain the No. 2 hitter. The slugger has a massive 1.041 OPS in 184 at-bats when hitting second in the order this season. Schwarber has posted a .716 OPS in 81 at-bats as the leadoff hitter this year. The National League leader in long balls has popped 22 of his 25 home runs from the No. 2 position.

Schwarber’s tremendous on-base skills make him an intriguing option at the top of the lineup, but he’s clearly performing better when hitting behind Turner. Having the speedy infielder on base ahead of him could open up holes for the lefty-swinging Schwarber.