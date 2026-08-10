Phillies Make Trea Turner Decision Before Cardinals Series Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies won’t have Trea Turner in the lineup on Monday.

Philadelphia is set to kick off a three-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. Ahead of the series opener, the Phillies opted to give star shortstop Trea Turner a day off as Edmundo Sosa is set to play shortstop.

The Phillies lineup on Monday is as follows:

K. Schwarber 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Harper DH

L. Arraez 2B

B. Marsh LF

D. Hill RF

J. Crawford CF

E. Sosa SS

G. Stubbs C

Turner is getting a day off as Sosa gets the start at shortstop. Sosa is hitting .210 with 5 home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

As for Turner, he’s hitting .248 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs.

The Phillies enter the series coming off a series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at home over the weekend.

Phillies Ended Blue Jays Series With a Win

Philadelphia scored a walk-off win over the Blue Jays on Sunday to avoid being swept.

Derek Hill got a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th to lead the Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

“In October … it’s just trying to find a way to win a game at the end of the day,” Kyle Schwarber said. “And I feel like that was kind of an example today, right? They fought us really well this whole series, but to be able to keep fighting and find a way to finally get that job done — that’s what it’s about.”

Hill, meanwhile, believes this win is something the Phillies needed.

“I think we always need a win like this,” Hill said. “I think it galvanizes the team. These gritty wins go a long way at the end.”

The Phillies are now 63-56 and are 8.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East.

Turner Has Had Mixed Results This Season

Turner has struggled at times this season, but he has started to play better.

However, ahead of the trade deadline, Infield coach Bobby Dickerson told Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer that Turner is “putting them in a bad place”.

“Right now he’s in a bad place,” Dickerson said. “And it puts us all in a bad place, really. He’s just in a place where he’s searching, and he’s too internal with his thought process. The ball’s put in play, and he’s thinking more about what to do with his body than engaging with the ball. … You can see he’s a step late, not as aggressive, not as decisive.”

Turner is hitting .219 in his last 7 games, but he did hit a home run on Saturday, which could spark a second-half surge.