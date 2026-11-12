Hi, Subscriber

Wife Of Polarizing Philadelphia Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 06: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off another disappointing exit in the MLB playoffs.

Despite getting into the postseason, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Trea Turner had just one hit in the three games.

Wife Of Polarizing Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This week, Turner’s wife (Kristen) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “8 years and feels like yesterday all at the same time. They don’t come any better than you @tvturner. Beyond grateful for this life with you 🤍”

Comments On Her Post

GettyTrea Turner and Kristen Harabedian attend Clayton Kershaw’s 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Ashley Rodón: “Happy anniversary 🥹🤍”

@drualexandra: “Happy anniversary ❤️”

@pineappleprodc: “What a beautiful day! And I could not be happier for you and your beautiful family! ❤️”

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@bri_k_taylor: “Best wedding ever!
Happy Anniversary you two”

@lorimattingly10: “Happy Anniversary ❤️”

Looking At Turner

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after striking out to end the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on June 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Turner was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals.

In 2019, Turner helped lead the franchise to the World Series title.

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies throw to first base for an out against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Turner then spent part of two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (before the Phillies).

He is going into his 5th season as a member of the franchise.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action during a game against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 07, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies finished the year as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2022.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Wife Of Polarizing Philadelphia Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Phillies News

More Heavy on Phillies News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x