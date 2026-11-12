Wife Of Polarizing Philadelphia Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off another disappointing exit in the MLB playoffs.

Despite getting into the postseason, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Trea Turner had just one hit in the three games.

Wife Of Polarizing Phillies Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Turner’s wife (Kristen) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “8 years and feels like yesterday all at the same time. They don’t come any better than you @tvturner. Beyond grateful for this life with you 🤍”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

Ashley Rodón: “Happy anniversary 🥹🤍”

@drualexandra: “Happy anniversary ❤️”

@pineappleprodc: “What a beautiful day! And I could not be happier for you and your beautiful family! ❤️”

@bri_k_taylor: “Best wedding ever!

Happy Anniversary you two”

@lorimattingly10: “Happy Anniversary ❤️”

Looking At Turner

Turner was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals.

In 2019, Turner helped lead the franchise to the World Series title.

Turner then spent part of two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (before the Phillies).

He is going into his 5th season as a member of the franchise.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the year as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2022.