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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Wild Card Series Game 3 Starting Pitcher vs. Braves

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The National League Wild Card Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park is tied 1-1.

Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The winner will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, which will start on Saturday.

The Phillies have reportedly revealed their starting pitcher for tonight’s game against the Braves.

Philadelphia Phillies Reveal Wild Card Series Game 3 Starting Pitcher vs. Atlanta Braves

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Veteran right-hander Aaron Nola will reportedly start for Philadelphia on Thursday night.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury wrote on X: Hearing Phillies will start Aaron Nola tonight vs. Braves opener Ray Kerr, a lefty. Always subject to change but that’s the plan as of this AM.

Left-hander Ray Kerr will start for Atlanta tonight. He is usually a reliever, so he will presumably be an opener.

Looking at Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Nola, 33, posted a 4.67 ERA with 177 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings across an NL-leading 33 starts this year.

Those aren’t amazing numbers, but it’s much better than his 6.07 ERA in 17 starts from last season.

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Nola has 12 years of big-league experience, all with the Phillies.

Since making his MLB debut in 2015, Nola has been worth 38.6 bWAR with a 3.91 ERA and 2,053 strikeouts over 1,891 innings.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 6: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Nola has made 11 postseason starts throughout his career.

He has a career .88 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 55 2/3 playoff innings.

Phillies-Braves Wild Card Series is Already a Classic

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a home run with Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The first two games of the Wild Card Series between Atlanta and Philadelphia were absolutely nuts. Game 3 has a lot to live up to.

In Game 1, the Phillies carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning. With two outs and two runners on, Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a three-run home run off star reliever Jhoan Duran to give Atlanta a 5-3 lead, which ended up as the final score.

In Game 2, Bryce Harper misplayed a fly ball in left field in the seventh inning, allowing the Braves to score and go up 2-1. Another run scored in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Matt Olson, putting the Braves up 3-1.

Then, Kyle Schwarber and Harper hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to tie the game. Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead home run in the tenth inning, and the Phillies won 4-3.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Wild Card Series Game 3 Starting Pitcher vs. Braves

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