Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Trying to Address Recent Struggles on Mound

After some recent struggles, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler looked better in a win that contributed to a vital sweep of the Miami Marlins. That came after Wheeler started to make some adjustments in the middle of the season.

Wheeler threw 5.0 innings, giving up 2 earned runs and 4 walks in his start against the Marlins. It wasn’t where Wheeler or the Phillies want him to be, but it was a much stronger performance than the last four games. That’s a stretch that included giving up 4 earned runs twice, 5 earned runs once, and only being able to put 2.o innings after a rain delay.

Now, Wheeler is making adjustments with his legs. He explained that he’s “getting to (them) more.”

One major issue for Wheeler has been his pitch count. 98 pitches cut his Marlins start short, and he recently threw as many as 116 pitches in 5.1 innings. Part of that, of course, has been due to a recent issue with walks. He’s given up 10 in his last 15.1 innings.

“It’s been hit-or-miss with what I’ve got that day,” Wheeler said, “and I’m just kind of not used to that. So it’s a battle, and I’ve just got to put everything together. I know I still got it.”

Despite that, the Phillies themselves don’t seem overly concerned. Interim manager Don Mattingly, for instance, insisted he isn’t worried.

“Zack’s not one of the guys I worry about,” Mattingly said. “He’s been Zack Wheeler for a long time. Stuff’s still good. When you get into a playoff situation, you’re not really asking guys to go seven innings or anything else. You’re asking them to get outs and (go) so many times through the order and trying to match up from there. As long as he’s doing that, there’s nothing to be concerned about.”

The Philadelphia Phillies Need Zack Wheeler Down the Stretch

The reality for the Philadelphia Phillies is that they’re currently in a battle for the NL Wild Card. Sweeping the Marlins was a big help there, but their spot is far from secure at this point.

Just to get to the playoffs, the Phillies need their top of the rotation starters to pitch well, especially as the back-end has largely struggled this season. Zack Wheeler is, of course, the tip of that proverbial spear.

Once the Phillies get to the playoffs, they’re confident in any series. That is, almost entirely, because of the faith that they have in their top three starters, and the extra rest that will allow the Phillies to shorten the rotation. However, if Wheeler struggles in the playoffs, things could get tricky quickly.

The Phillies Signed a New Pitcher

Gearing up for the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies recently signed Nestor Cortes. A starting pitcher, he has postseason experience, including pitching during the New York Yankees‘ run to the World Series in 2024.

Cortes should offer some versatility to the Phillies during the final stretch of the season. He has the ability to start games. However, he could also provide a left-handed arm in the bullpen, one which is capable of going multiple innings.

Cortes hasn’t landed with a MLB team in 2026, in large part because he’s coming off surgery to repair a tendon in his throwing arm. So, there are going to be some questions about his health, but clearly the Phillies feel good about where he’s at.