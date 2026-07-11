The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers with a doubleheader today after Game 1 on Friday was postponed due to weather.

Before the doubleheader, the Pirates announced they had designated two-year MLB player Cam Sanders for assignment and moved rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin to the 60-day injured list to clear spots for infielder Jacob Gonzalez and left-hander Brandon Eisert, whom Pittsburgh acquired via a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Via Pirates insider Alex Stumpf on X: “The Pirates have designated RHP Cam Sanders for assignment and transferred Konnor Griffin to the 60-day injured list to open up roster spots for newly acquired INF Jacob Gonzalez and LHP Brandon Eisert”

Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Game After White Sox Trade

Sanders, 29, posted an 8.10 ERA with four strikeouts and five walks over 6 2/3 innings in 2025, his rookie season, with the Pirates. His struggles have continued this season, as the right-hander has recorded a poor 8.68 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 10 walks in 9 1/3 innings across nine appearances for the Pirates this year.

The San Diego Padres selected Sanders in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Northwest Florida State College. Rather than signing with the Padres, Sanders transferred to Louisiana State University. Then, the Chicago Cubs selected Sanders in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Sanders pitched in the Chicago Cubs organization through the 2024 season but never reached the majors. The 29-year-old elected free agency in the 2024-25 season and then signed with the Pirates.

Sanders has struggled in five seasons at the Triple-A level, recording a 5.04 ERA with an 18.18% walk rate over 223 innings. However, he has an impressive 29.35% strikeout rate in Triple-A.

Overall, the right-hander has a career 4.32 ERA over 499 2/3 minor-league innings.

Since Sanders has never been designated for assignment, he will have to accept an outright assignment to Triple-A if he clears waivers. His strikeout rate may pique the interest of a contending team in need of bullpen help, such as the Minnesota Twins or Texas Rangers, but his awful walk rate and MLB stats suggest he will likely clear waivers and remain with the Pirates organization.

Pittsburgh Pirates Right Now

The Pirates’ trade with the White Sox last night was interesting, to say the least. In exchange for Gonzalez and Eisert, the White Sox received left-hander Jaden Woods and, more notably, the 34th overall pick in today’s MLB Draft. While most draft picks cannot be included in trades, compensatory picks can. The 34th pick is part of the Competitive Balance-A Round.

The Pirates are playing better than most would expect, with a 47-47 record. While that would be a good enough record to be in a playoff spot in the American League, Pittsburgh is 4 1/2 games behind the Miami Marlins for the third National League Wild Card spot.