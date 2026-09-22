Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts in the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Since joining the Pirates, Doval has posted a 3.79 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 19 innings.
Doval had a rough year with the Yankees, recording a 4.54 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings.
Doval is being paid $6.1 million this season. Next season is his final year of arbitration.
New York acquired Doval from the Giants at last year’s trade deadline. At the time, it seemed like a great trade for New York. Doval had a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings with San Francisco that year.
Doval represented the Giants in the 2023 All-Star Game. He had a 3.29 ERA with 332 strikeouts over 268 innings during his five seasons with San Francisco.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, Doval joined the long list of pitchers to struggle after becoming a Yankee. Doval finished the 2025 season by posting a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with New York.
He had a solid performance in last year’s postseason, allowing just one earned run in 3 1/3 innings, but his regular-season struggles over the past two years were enough to convince the Yankees to move on from him.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Pittsburgh Pirates announced they cut a six-year MLB player before their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series