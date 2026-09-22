Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Pirates announced they cut a former All-Star and Yankees pitcher.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFA Ex-Yankees RHP Camilo Doval Before Cardinals Series

The Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

As a corresponding move, Pittsburgh designated former All-Star and Yankees right-handed reliever Camilo Doval for assignment.

The Pirates wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.

Looking at RHP Camilo Doval

The Pirates acquired Doval, 29, from the Yankees for two prospects in early August.

Since joining the Pirates, Doval has posted a 3.79 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 19 innings.

Doval had a rough year with the Yankees, recording a 4.54 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings.

Doval is being paid $6.1 million this season. Next season is his final year of arbitration.

New York acquired Doval from the Giants at last year’s trade deadline. At the time, it seemed like a great trade for New York. Doval had a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings with San Francisco that year.

Doval represented the Giants in the 2023 All-Star Game. He had a 3.29 ERA with 332 strikeouts over 268 innings during his five seasons with San Francisco.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Doval joined the long list of pitchers to struggle after becoming a Yankee. Doval finished the 2025 season by posting a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with New York.

He had a solid performance in last year’s postseason, allowing just one earned run in 3 1/3 innings, but his regular-season struggles over the past two years were enough to convince the Yankees to move on from him.