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Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts in the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Pirates announced they cut a former All-Star and Yankees pitcher.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFA Ex-Yankees RHP Camilo Doval Before Cardinals Series

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Camilo Doval #75 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

As a corresponding move, Pittsburgh designated former All-Star and Yankees right-handed reliever Camilo Doval for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-4. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Pirates wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.

Looking at RHP Camilo Doval

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 01: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Pirates acquired Doval, 29, from the Yankees for two prospects in early August.

Since joining the Pirates, Doval has posted a 3.79 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 19 innings.

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 04: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of game one of the Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Doval had a rough year with the Yankees, recording a 4.54 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings.

Doval is being paid $6.1 million this season. Next season is his final year of arbitration.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 11, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 8-7. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

New York acquired Doval from the Giants at last year’s trade deadline. At the time, it seemed like a great trade for New  York. Doval had a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings with San Francisco that year.

Doval represented the Giants in the 2023 All-Star Game. He had a 3.29 ERA with 332 strikeouts over 268 innings during his five seasons with San Francisco.

Boston Red Sox v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after the Giants got the last out to end the game in the top of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park on June 21, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Doval joined the long list of pitchers to struggle after becoming a Yankee. Doval finished the 2025 season by posting a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings with New York.

He had a solid performance in last year’s postseason, allowing just one earned run in 3 1/3 innings, but his regular-season struggles over the past two years were enough to convince the Yankees to move on from him.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Pittsburgh Pirates Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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