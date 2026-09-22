Pittsburgh Pirates Cut Former All-Star, Yankees Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Pirates announced they cut a former All-Star and Yankees pitcher.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFA Ex-Yankees RHP Camilo Doval Before Cardinals Series

The Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

As a corresponding move, Pittsburgh designated former All-Star and Yankees right-handed reliever Camilo Doval for assignment.

The Pirates wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.