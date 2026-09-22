DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Pittsburgh Pirates announced they cut a former Yankees pitcher and All-Star before their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pittsburgh Pirates Cut Former All-Star, Yankees Pitcher Before Cardinals Series