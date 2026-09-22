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Pittsburgh Pirates Cut Former All-Star, Yankees Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

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New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Pirates announced they cut a former All-Star and Yankees pitcher.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFA Ex-Yankees RHP Camilo Doval Before Cardinals Series

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Camilo Doval #75 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Pirates reinstated right-handed reliever Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

As a corresponding move, Pittsburgh designated former All-Star and Yankees right-handed reliever Camilo Doval for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-4. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Pirates wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Pittsburgh Pirates Cut Former All-Star, Yankees Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

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