Hi, Subscriber

Pittsburgh Pirates Officially Cut Ties With Former Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates
Getty
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 9: General Manager Ben Cherington of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during batting practice before the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Last Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates designated right-handed reliever Dennis Santana for assignment.

It now looks like the Pirates’ Dennis Santana era is officially over.

Pittsburgh Pirates release ex-Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher Dennis Santana

Pittsburgh Pirates v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 22: Dennis Santana #60 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on April 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Santana elected free agency after clearing waivers, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Santana, who signed a $3.5 million deal with the Pirates in the offseason, posted a 6.05 ERA with a 1.51 WHIP and 37 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings for Pittsburgh this season.

The Pirates still have to pay Santana the remainder of his salary. He is still owed roughly $1.1 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

A team can now choose to sign Santana and pay him the prorated league minimum salary, which would be subtracted from what the Pirates pay.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Pittsburgh Pirates Officially Cut Ties With Former Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x