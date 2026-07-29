Pittsburgh Pirates Officially Cut Ties With Former Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher

Last Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates designated right-handed reliever Dennis Santana for assignment.

It now looks like the Pirates’ Dennis Santana era is officially over.

Pittsburgh Pirates release ex-Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher Dennis Santana

Santana elected free agency after clearing waivers, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Santana, who signed a $3.5 million deal with the Pirates in the offseason, posted a 6.05 ERA with a 1.51 WHIP and 37 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings for Pittsburgh this season.

The Pirates still have to pay Santana the remainder of his salary. He is still owed roughly $1.1 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

A team can now choose to sign Santana and pay him the prorated league minimum salary, which would be subtracted from what the Pirates pay.

More to come.