PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 9: General Manager Ben Cherington of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during batting practice before the game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
It now looks like the Pirates’ Dennis Santana era is officially over.
Pittsburgh Pirates release ex-Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher Dennis Santana
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – APRIL 22: Dennis Santana #60 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on April 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
A team can now choose to sign Santana and pay him the prorated league minimum salary, which would be subtracted from what the Pirates pay.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Pittsburgh Pirates Officially Cut Ties With Former Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher